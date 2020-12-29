Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2020 | 2:14pm EST

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker communicates with a patient who is asking to go home inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A healthcare worker communicates with a patient who is asking to go home inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A healthcare worker communicates with a patient who is asking to go home inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A healthcare worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A healthcare worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patient is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A patient is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A patient is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Harë

A healthcare worker is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Harë

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A healthcare worker is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Harë
An intubated patient is seen as healthcare workers treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

An intubated patient is seen as healthcare workers treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
An intubated patient is seen as healthcare workers treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers go over patients' medical records inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers go over patients' medical records inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Healthcare workers go over patients' medical records inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Varon and a team of healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Varon and a team of healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Dr. Varon and a team of healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera tries to help a patient who was extubated regain movement in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera tries to help a patient who was extubated regain movement in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Gabriel Cervera tries to help a patient who was extubated regain movement in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers treat a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers treat a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Healthcare workers treat a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Gabriel Cervera treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
