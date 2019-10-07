Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas,...more
Honduran migrant Yadira dresses five year-old daughter Claudia after bathing in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection...more
Clothes hang to dry at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October...more
Pictured behind crosses honoring the lives of fellow migrants who've died on their journeys north, migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the...more
A Honduran migrant and her son pass the time in a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in...more
Mexican National Guard members patrol next to a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros,...more
Clothes dry next to where migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge...more
A migrant girl slips on her shoes after stepping out of a tent in a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) by the Gateway International Bridge...more
Twelve year-old Honduran migrant Anyi shaves the head of her father Misael as they bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant...more
A five year-old migrant girl from Honduras passes the time in a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in...more
Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas,...more
Migrants pass the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico,...more
Migrant children pass the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas,...more
A young migrant girl walks past drying clothes at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros,...more
A migrant boy passes the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas,...more
Migrants pass the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico,...more
