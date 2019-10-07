Edition:
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
1 / 16
Honduran migrant Yadira dresses five year-old daughter Claudia after bathing in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
2 / 16
Clothes hang to dry at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
3 / 16
Pictured behind crosses honoring the lives of fellow migrants who've died on their journeys north, migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
4 / 16
A Honduran migrant and her son pass the time in a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
5 / 16
Mexican National Guard members patrol next to a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
6 / 16
Clothes dry next to where migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
7 / 16
A migrant girl slips on her shoes after stepping out of a tent in a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
8 / 16
Twelve year-old Honduran migrant Anyi shaves the head of her father Misael as they bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
9 / 16
A five year-old migrant girl from Honduras passes the time in a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
10 / 16
Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
11 / 16
Migrants pass the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
12 / 16
Migrant children pass the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
13 / 16
A young migrant girl walks past drying clothes at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
14 / 16
A migrant boy passes the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
15 / 16
Migrants pass the time at a makeshift encampment occupied by asylum seekers, most of whom were sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
16 / 16
