Pictures | Thu May 2, 2019 | 8:20pm EDT

Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility

A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. CBP says it built the facility near the Donna International Bridge to process and house unaccompanied children and families until they are transferred to Department of Health and Human Services or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A sign is seen during a tour of CBP temporary facilities in Donna, Texas. The facility is weatherproof and has areas for eating, sleeping, recreation and hygiene, and has an initial capacity of 500, according to CBP. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands in front of sleeping mats. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A security guard stands at an entrance. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A security guard stands atop a platform. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Sinks are seen in a bathing area. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
An interior area for housing migrants. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent displays showers. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Supplies are seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A medical services area is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A security guard walks past portable offices. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
DVD movies are seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
U.S. Border Patrol agents sit at computers. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Sleeping mats still in packaging are seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A sign marking one of the color-coded interior spaces. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A security guard stands at an entrance. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A fingerprint scanner is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Barbed wire atop a fence is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A security guard stands at an entrance. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
