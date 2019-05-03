Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. CBP says it built the facility near the Donna International Bridge to process and house unaccompanied...more
A sign is seen during a tour of CBP temporary facilities in Donna, Texas. The facility is weatherproof and has areas for eating, sleeping, recreation and hygiene, and has an initial capacity of 500, according to CBP. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands in front of sleeping mats. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A security guard stands at an entrance. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A security guard stands atop a platform. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Sinks are seen in a bathing area. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An interior area for housing migrants. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent displays showers. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Supplies are seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A medical services area is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A security guard walks past portable offices. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
DVD movies are seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents sit at computers. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Sleeping mats still in packaging are seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A sign marking one of the color-coded interior spaces. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A security guard stands at an entrance. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A fingerprint scanner is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Barbed wire atop a fence is seen. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A security guard stands at an entrance. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Next Slideshows
A history of empty chairs as political props
Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the...
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.
MORE IN PICTURES
A history of empty chairs as political props
Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Scenes from Holocaust Remembrance Day around the world.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
May Day around the world
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Photos of the month: April
Our top photos from April 2019.