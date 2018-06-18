Edition:
Mon Jun 18, 2018

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Children inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility at the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A view inside the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center shows detainees inside fenced areas. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A view inside the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center shows detainees inside fenced areas. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A view inside the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center shows detainees inside fenced areas. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A view inside the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center shows detainees inside fenced areas. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
