Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates Kurdish rule in the enclave, generally allowing movement in and out, shows its willingness to accept, for now, a Kurdish movement whose vision for Syria directly rivals its own, but which is not an immediate enemy. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits on a hilltop surrounded by areas held by the army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
