Inside America's prisons
Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, July 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pastoral Care Services Worker and inmate Kao Saephanh (L) helps inmate Joseph Morrow, 69, who has bladder cancer, take a shower in the hospice at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, October 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a visiting day to Folsom State Prison in California, July 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Inmates participate in the workshop Commedia Dell'Arte, part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California, September 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California, April 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates receive their High School GED at a graduation ceremony for at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in California, April 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's...more
Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. forces in Syria
The United States has begun withdrawing forces from Syria, while officials said Washington was considering pulling out all U.S. troops as it winds up its campaign to retake territory once held by Islamic State.
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Migrant family who fled tear gas at U.S. border seeks asylum
Members of a group of Honduran migrants, which included a mother who had been photographed running with her daughters from tear gas several weeks ago, began seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico, according to a Reuters witness and lawyers for the group.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.
Migrants at the border fence
Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breach the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.
The wealthiest celebrities
The top 10 wealthiest entertainers of 2018, according to Forbes magazine.