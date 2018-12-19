Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 19, 2018 | 12:25pm EST

Inside America's prisons

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 28
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 28
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, July 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, July 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2010
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, July 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
3 / 28
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2012
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 28
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 28
A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 28
Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 28
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 28
Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2011
Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 28
Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 28
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 28
Pastoral Care Services Worker and inmate Kao Saephanh (L) helps inmate Joseph Morrow, 69, who has bladder cancer, take a shower in the hospice at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pastoral Care Services Worker and inmate Kao Saephanh (L) helps inmate Joseph Morrow, 69, who has bladder cancer, take a shower in the hospice at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Pastoral Care Services Worker and inmate Kao Saephanh (L) helps inmate Joseph Morrow, 69, who has bladder cancer, take a shower in the hospice at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville, California, May 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 28
Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 28
Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 28
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, October 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, October 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, October 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
15 / 28
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a visiting day to Folsom State Prison in California, July 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a visiting day to Folsom State Prison in California, July 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, July 26, 2014
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a visiting day to Folsom State Prison in California, July 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
16 / 28
Inmates participate in the workshop Commedia Dell'Arte, part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California, September 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Inmates participate in the workshop Commedia Dell'Arte, part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California, September 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Inmates participate in the workshop Commedia Dell'Arte, part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California, September 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 28
A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California, April 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California, April 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California, April 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 28
Inmates receive their High School GED at a graduation ceremony for at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Inmates receive their High School GED at a graduation ceremony for at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2012
Inmates receive their High School GED at a graduation ceremony for at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 28
An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 28
Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in California, April 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in California, April 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in California, April 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
21 / 28
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's male felon population. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2010
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's male felon population. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
22 / 28
Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2011
Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 28
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 28
An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 28
The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 28
An inmate does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
An inmate does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 28
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

11:03am EST
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

11:00am EST
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.

10:30am EST
America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

6:40am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

The United States has begun withdrawing forces from Syria, while officials said Washington was considering pulling out all U.S. troops as it winds up its campaign to retake territory once held by Islamic State.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.

America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

Migrant family who fled tear gas at U.S. border seeks asylum

Migrant family who fled tear gas at U.S. border seeks asylum

Members of a group of Honduran migrants, which included a mother who had been photographed running with her daughters from tear gas several weeks ago, began seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico, according to a Reuters witness and lawyers for the group.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Migrants at the border fence

Migrants at the border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breach the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

The wealthiest celebrities

The wealthiest celebrities

The top 10 wealthiest entertainers of 2018, according to Forbes magazine.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast