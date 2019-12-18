Inside an ICE processing center
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington, December 16,...more
Rice, beans and chicken are pictured on a lunch tray during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A small net and soccer field in a recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A detainee lies in bed in a special management cell during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Detainees sit on their bunks in a housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A sign states telephone calls may be monitored at an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A detainee uses a computer at the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A line of phones are pictured in an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An employee works in the laundry room during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A detainee wheels a cart full of food trays down a hallway during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Detainees wear hairnets as they wait for carts of food trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Stacks of detainee uniforms sit on shelves in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A sign in Spanish and English telling detainees to keep off the fence in the recreation yard is seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A GEO officer locks a recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A bulletin board with various flyers is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Handcuffs hang on a secured wall at the special management unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Clipboards hold a document detainees sign agreeing they are responsible for any damage caused and any contraband found during their time in special management unit cells, seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey...more
Dropboxes for grievances are seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A large flag and eagle mural is seen next to the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A detainee talks with an employee in an exam room in the medial unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Dental facilities are seen through a window during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Health information in Spanish and English are taped to the walls in the medical unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A detainee uses a phone in his housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Detainees wait for carts of lunch trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An officer speaks on the phone in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A GEO officer walks towards the recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A GEO Group officer is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
