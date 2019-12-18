Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 18, 2019 | 10:30am EST

Inside an ICE processing center

An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington, December 16,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
1 / 30
Rice, beans and chicken are pictured on a lunch tray during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Rice, beans and chicken are pictured on a lunch tray during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Rice, beans and chicken are pictured on a lunch tray during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
2 / 30
A small net and soccer field in a recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A small net and soccer field in a recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A small net and soccer field in a recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
3 / 30
A detainee lies in bed in a special management cell during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A detainee lies in bed in a special management cell during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A detainee lies in bed in a special management cell during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 30
Detainees sit on their bunks in a housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Detainees sit on their bunks in a housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Detainees sit on their bunks in a housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
5 / 30
A sign states telephone calls may be monitored at an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A sign states telephone calls may be monitored at an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A sign states telephone calls may be monitored at an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
6 / 30
A detainee uses a computer at the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A detainee uses a computer at the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A detainee uses a computer at the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
7 / 30
A line of phones are pictured in an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A line of phones are pictured in an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A line of phones are pictured in an unused housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
8 / 30
An employee works in the laundry room during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An employee works in the laundry room during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An employee works in the laundry room during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
9 / 30
A detainee wheels a cart full of food trays down a hallway during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A detainee wheels a cart full of food trays down a hallway during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A detainee wheels a cart full of food trays down a hallway during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
10 / 30
Detainees wear hairnets as they wait for carts of food trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Detainees wear hairnets as they wait for carts of food trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Detainees wear hairnets as they wait for carts of food trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
11 / 30
Stacks of detainee uniforms sit on shelves in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Stacks of detainee uniforms sit on shelves in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Stacks of detainee uniforms sit on shelves in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
12 / 30
A sign in Spanish and English telling detainees to keep off the fence in the recreation yard is seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A sign in Spanish and English telling detainees to keep off the fence in the recreation yard is seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A sign in Spanish and English telling detainees to keep off the fence in the recreation yard is seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
13 / 30
A GEO officer locks a recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A GEO officer locks a recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A GEO officer locks a recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
14 / 30
An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
15 / 30
A bulletin board with various flyers is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A bulletin board with various flyers is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A bulletin board with various flyers is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
16 / 30
Handcuffs hang on a secured wall at the special management unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Handcuffs hang on a secured wall at the special management unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Handcuffs hang on a secured wall at the special management unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
17 / 30
An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An officer uses a device to electronically log that special management cells have been visually checked during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
18 / 30
Clipboards hold a document detainees sign agreeing they are responsible for any damage caused and any contraband found during their time in special management unit cells, seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Clipboards hold a document detainees sign agreeing they are responsible for any damage caused and any contraband found during their time in special management unit cells, seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey...more

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Clipboards hold a document detainees sign agreeing they are responsible for any damage caused and any contraband found during their time in special management unit cells, seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
19 / 30
Dropboxes for grievances are seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Dropboxes for grievances are seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Dropboxes for grievances are seen during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
20 / 30
A large flag and eagle mural is seen next to the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A large flag and eagle mural is seen next to the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A large flag and eagle mural is seen next to the law library during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
21 / 30
A detainee talks with an employee in an exam room in the medial unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A detainee talks with an employee in an exam room in the medial unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A detainee talks with an employee in an exam room in the medial unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
22 / 30
Dental facilities are seen through a window during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Dental facilities are seen through a window during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Dental facilities are seen through a window during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
23 / 30
Health information in Spanish and English are taped to the walls in the medical unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Health information in Spanish and English are taped to the walls in the medical unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Health information in Spanish and English are taped to the walls in the medical unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
24 / 30
A detainee uses a phone in his housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A detainee uses a phone in his housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A detainee uses a phone in his housing unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
25 / 30
Detainees wait for carts of lunch trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Detainees wait for carts of lunch trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Detainees wait for carts of lunch trays to deliver during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
26 / 30
An officer speaks on the phone in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An officer speaks on the phone in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An officer speaks on the phone in the intake unit during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
27 / 30
A GEO officer walks towards the recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A GEO officer walks towards the recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A GEO officer walks towards the recreation yard during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
28 / 30
A GEO Group officer is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A GEO Group officer is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A GEO Group officer is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
29 / 30
A recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A recreation yard is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Next Slideshows

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

Dec 17 2019
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 17 2019
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Dec 17 2019
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

Dec 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Images of conflict around the world this past year.

India citizenship law protests

India citizenship law protests

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday after at least 100 people were wounded in weekend clashes with police at a major university in New Delhi.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

The red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective

Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective

Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a northern New Jersey detective who was the first of six people to die last week in a shooting rampage that authorities have labeled an act of domestic terrorism.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast