Pictures | Wed Oct 18, 2017 | 5:00pm EDT

Inside an Islamic State bunker in Raqqa

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces inspects a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An IV hose is pictured at a makeshift hospital under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a bunker under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces take a selfie at the stadium after it was retaken from the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces walk at the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

