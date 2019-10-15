Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot
The Stanleigh family sit inside their sukka, or ritual booth, used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in their yard in Jerusalem, October 14, 2019. With the Jewish high holy days winding down, many Israelis can be found dining, socializing and even...more
Members of the Stanleigh family make ornaments to decorate their sukka. The week-long festival of Sukkot, or "huts" in Hebrew, follows the Jewish new year and solemn fast day of Yom Kippur and commemorates the flight of the Israelites from ancient...more
Fifteen-year-old Adin Stanleigh cleans palm branches used to cover their sukka. According to Jewish tradition, each sukka - an example of which can been seen in these images of the Stanleigh family's celebrations in Jerusalem - should be a temporary...more
Yoni Stanleigh and his 15-year-old son Adin inspect an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during preparations for Sukkot. The sukka is meant to serve as a reminder of the fragility of physical life and refocus thoughts on deeper religious...more
Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. "The sense of the holiday of Sukkot is joy and family," said Yoni Stanleigh, who was joined in his sukka by his wife Noemie and their children Adin, Maor, Nehora, Alma and Ayana. "We move out...more
Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Nine-year-old Alma Stanleigh lights candelas in her house. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Noemie Stanleigh and her 9-year-old daughter Alma decorate their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and his 15-year-old son Adin inspect a palm frond for blemishes. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and son Adin walk back to their house after buying four species, used in rituals during Sukkot. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and his 12-year-old daughter Nehora sit in their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu...
The gates of Jerusalem's Old City
Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday...
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation with wife Catherine, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria
Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests
Climate change activists defied a police order to end protests after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's transport ministry and security agency MI5.
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
The Kurdish fight against Islamic State
Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help
Tens of thousands of mostly young pro-democracy activists rallied in Hong Kong in the first legal protest since the introduction of colonial-era emergency laws and pleaded for help from the United States.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuador's President Moreno agrees to swap a law that ended decades-old fuel subsidies for new legislation that will direct more resources to the needy, part of a deal he struck with protest leaders to end a spate of violence that has roiled the Andean nation.