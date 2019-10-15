Edition:
Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot

The Stanleigh family sit inside their sukka, or ritual booth, used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in their yard in Jerusalem, October 14, 2019. With the Jewish high holy days winding down, many Israelis can be found dining, socializing and even sleeping in frond-covered huts erected on their balconies or in their backyards. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The Stanleigh family sit inside their sukka, or ritual booth, used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in their yard in Jerusalem, October 14, 2019. With the Jewish high holy days winding down, many Israelis can be found dining, socializing and even sleeping in frond-covered huts erected on their balconies or in their backyards. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the Stanleigh family make ornaments to decorate their sukka. The week-long festival of Sukkot, or "huts" in Hebrew, follows the Jewish new year and solemn fast day of Yom Kippur and commemorates the flight of the Israelites from ancient Egypt. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of the Stanleigh family make ornaments to decorate their sukka. The week-long festival of Sukkot, or "huts" in Hebrew, follows the Jewish new year and solemn fast day of Yom Kippur and commemorates the flight of the Israelites from ancient Egypt. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Fifteen-year-old Adin Stanleigh cleans palm branches used to cover their sukka. According to Jewish tradition, each sukka - an example of which can been seen in these images of the Stanleigh family's celebrations in Jerusalem - should be a temporary structure with a roof made of natural materials like palm fronds or bamboo so as to allow a partial view of the heavens. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Fifteen-year-old Adin Stanleigh cleans palm branches used to cover their sukka. According to Jewish tradition, each sukka - an example of which can been seen in these images of the Stanleigh family's celebrations in Jerusalem - should be a temporary structure with a roof made of natural materials like palm fronds or bamboo so as to allow a partial view of the heavens. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and his 15-year-old son Adin inspect an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during preparations for Sukkot. The sukka is meant to serve as a reminder of the fragility of physical life and refocus thoughts on deeper religious values. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoni Stanleigh and his 15-year-old son Adin inspect an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during preparations for Sukkot. The sukka is meant to serve as a reminder of the fragility of physical life and refocus thoughts on deeper religious values. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. "The sense of the holiday of Sukkot is joy and family," said Yoni Stanleigh, who was joined in his sukka by his wife Noemie and their children Adin, Maor, Nehora, Alma and Ayana. "We move out of the our normal residence into our sukka, and it in we rejoice in our family, in our tradition and in our land." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. "The sense of the holiday of Sukkot is joy and family," said Yoni Stanleigh, who was joined in his sukka by his wife Noemie and their children Adin, Maor, Nehora, Alma and Ayana. "We move out of the our normal residence into our sukka, and it in we rejoice in our family, in our tradition and in our land." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Nine-year-old Alma Stanleigh lights candelas in her house. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Nine-year-old Alma Stanleigh lights candelas in her house. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Noemie Stanleigh and her 9-year-old daughter Alma decorate their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Noemie Stanleigh and her 9-year-old daughter Alma decorate their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and his 15-year-old son Adin inspect a palm frond for blemishes. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoni Stanleigh and his 15-year-old son Adin inspect a palm frond for blemishes. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and son Adin walk back to their house after buying four species, used in rituals during Sukkot. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoni Stanleigh and son Adin walk back to their house after buying four species, used in rituals during Sukkot. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoni Stanleigh and his 12-year-old daughter Nehora sit in their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoni Stanleigh and his 12-year-old daughter Nehora sit in their sukka. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
