Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot

Noemie Stanleigh and her daughters decorate their sukka. "The sense of the holiday of Sukkot is joy and family," said Yoni Stanleigh, who was joined in his sukka by his wife Noemie and their children Adin, Maor, Nehora, Alma and Ayana. "We move out of the our normal residence into our sukka, and it in we rejoice in our family, in our tradition and in our land." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

