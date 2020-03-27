Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit
Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, March 27. Lombardy, the wealthiest and most populous region of Italy, has become the single deadliest hotspot for...more
Members of the medical staff in protective suits pose for a photo. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The situation in Milan, Lombardy's capital, has become particularly worrying. New infections jumped by more than 800 on Thursday to a total of almost 7,000. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Italian medical workers risk their lives daily. The national federation of doctors and surgeons said that as of Thursday, 40 doctors had died, many of them in northern towns and cities. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
"Obviously our shifts are incredibly tiring," said Moreno Tresoldi, head of the coronavirus unit. "We are trying to give ourselves moments where the group can rest a little bit but it isn't easy because we have a great number of beds to deal with,"...more
"We did not expect a situation like this that would last for so long and be so dramatic," Tresoldi said. Since many people are obeying a national lockdown to help stem the spread of the disease, Tresoldi said he hoped his exhausted team would start...more
"At this moment the numbers are stable rather than declining," Tresoldi said. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
San Raffaele's new ward was built thanks to money donated to a fundraising campaign on 'gofundme' launched by Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez, who both live in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
More than 200,000 people in Italy and abroad donated money for the construction. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
More than 5,400 people have died in the region, with the national total across Italy poised to top 9,000. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Italy was the first Western country to introduce sweeping restrictions on movement after uncovering the outbreak five weeks ago. It has progressively tightened the curbs, banning all non-essential activities until at least next Friday. ...more
In a open letter published on Friday, more than 300 doctors and scientists called on the government to let them use their own laboratories to ramp up testing and identify mild and asymptomatic cases that are currently going undetected. ...more
At present, only a few, specialist labs are checking swabs, severely restricting the number of patients who can be tested, meaning the true extent of the illness is not being tracked. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Next Slideshows
Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal
Life started returning to normal after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted,...
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases
The United States has overtaken China as the country with the most coronavirus infections.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Brazil's coronavirus lockdown seen from above
Aerial views of a deserted Rio de Janeiro under coronavirus lockdown.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal
Life started returning to normal after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted, construction resuming and people catching buses and trains across once-shut borders.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases
The United States has overtaken China as the country with the most coronavirus infections.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Life for New York City family at epicenter of American outbreak
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States with over 23,000 cases.