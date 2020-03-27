Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 27, 2020 | 1:50pm EDT

Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, March 27. Lombardy, the wealthiest and most populous region of Italy, has become the single deadliest hotspot for the coronavirus on the planet just now. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Members of the medical staff in protective suits pose for a photo. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The situation in Milan, Lombardy's capital, has become particularly worrying. New infections jumped by more than 800 on Thursday to a total of almost 7,000. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italian medical workers risk their lives daily. The national federation of doctors and surgeons said that as of Thursday, 40 doctors had died, many of them in northern towns and cities. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

"Obviously our shifts are incredibly tiring," said Moreno Tresoldi, head of the coronavirus unit. "We are trying to give ourselves moments where the group can rest a little bit but it isn't easy because we have a great number of beds to deal with," he said. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

"We did not expect a situation like this that would last for so long and be so dramatic," Tresoldi said. Since many people are obeying a national lockdown to help stem the spread of the disease, Tresoldi said he hoped his exhausted team would start seeing fewer people arriving in the emergency ward. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

"At this moment the numbers are stable rather than declining," Tresoldi said. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

San Raffaele's new ward was built thanks to money donated to a fundraising campaign on 'gofundme' launched by Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez, who both live in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

More than 200,000 people in Italy and abroad donated money for the construction. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

More than 5,400 people have died in the region, with the national total across Italy poised to top 9,000. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italy was the first Western country to introduce sweeping restrictions on movement after uncovering the outbreak five weeks ago. It has progressively tightened the curbs, banning all non-essential activities until at least next Friday. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

In a open letter published on Friday, more than 300 doctors and scientists called on the government to let them use their own laboratories to ramp up testing and identify mild and asymptomatic cases that are currently going undetected. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

At present, only a few, specialist labs are checking swabs, severely restricting the number of patients who can be tested, meaning the true extent of the illness is not being tracked. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

