Inside besieged Mariupol, left in ruins after Russian bombardment
Children play in front of a building damaged in fighting, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A mother covers her son as they lay on a ground after hearing shelling in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman stands next to a grave of her mother killed by shelling, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A tank destroyed in fighting during Ukraine-Russia conflict is seen in front of a residential building, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A local resident pushes a cart with bottles of water in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Residents prepare food in a yard in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Graves of residents killed by shelling are seen in a yard in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents carry humanitarian aid delivered by Russian soldiers, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A residential building damaged in fighting is seen in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People walks past a tank destroyed in fighting, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman kisses a cross on a grave of her mother killed by shelling, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Smog from fighting blankets the city in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman walks past a building damaged in fighting, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents queue for humanitarian aid delivered by Russian soldiers, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Residential buildings damaged in fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman walks past graves of residents killed by shelling, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents take cover as they hear blasts during in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops and tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People dig a grave for victims in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents stay at a bomb shelter in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows the body of a person killed in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows the body of a person killed in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops check cars in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local resident Lyudmila, 82, who didn't give her full name, stays at a bomb shelter in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops on a road near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 21. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents carry bottles with water in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Men pool carts while walking past a line of cars with evacuees in Mariupol, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Refugees rest in a street as they leave the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops atop of tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Evacuees fleeing the conflict sit in the body of a cargo vehicle while waiting in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Evacuees fleeing the conflict sit in a damaged car as they wait in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents, seeking refuge in the basement of a building, are seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People walk near a destroyed building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near a line of cars with evacuees in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A local resident, seeking refuge in the basement of a building, is seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People gather near a destroyed blocks of flats in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People pull a cart with belongings near a damaged wholesale and retail warehouse in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents, seeking refuge in the basement of a building, are seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People drive cars while leaving the city, with bodies of people killed seen in in the foreground, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts while speaking near a destroyed block of flats in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia drive an armored vehicle in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 19. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees sit in a car as they wait in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People walk near blocks of flats in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People use carts to transport belongings near a destroyed building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops check cars as local residents leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Evacuees walk out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Evacuees walk out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A view shows a line of cars near destroyed blocks of flats to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Next Slideshows
A prison wedding for Julian Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London at a small ceremony.
Grim aftermath at China Eastern crash site
Chinese investigators began examining the cockpit voice recorder from the China Eastern Airlines jet that plunged into mountainside with 132 people on board as...
Civilians join Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces
Thousands of civilians have joined local defence units to support regular troops across Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Caribbean for a week-long tour at a time of growing scrutiny of colonial-era British conduct in the region.
MORE IN PICTURES
A prison wedding for Julian Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London at a small ceremony.
Grim aftermath at China Eastern crash site
Chinese investigators began examining the cockpit voice recorder from the China Eastern Airlines jet that plunged into mountainside with 132 people on board as recovery crews searched muddy fields for a second black box.
Civilians join Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces
Thousands of civilians have joined local defence units to support regular troops across Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Caribbean for a week-long tour at a time of growing scrutiny of colonial-era British conduct in the region.
Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon: 1937 - 2022
Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two but rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon, has died at 84.
Photos show deadly two-mile path of destruction after New Orleans tornado
Crews were assessing the damage on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles.
On the streets of Kyiv as Russia bombs Ukraine's capital
Russian forces bomb areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a month into their assault.
In pictures: Russia pummels cities as Ukraine fights on
Russia's almost month-old assault on Ukraine has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize any major city or topple the government. But shelling and missiles have caused devastation in residential areas.
Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.