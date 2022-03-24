Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2022 | 11:33am EDT

Inside besieged Mariupol, left in ruins after Russian bombardment

Children play in front of a building damaged in fighting, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A mother covers her son as they lay on a ground after hearing shelling in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A woman stands next to a grave of her mother killed by shelling, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A tank destroyed in fighting during Ukraine-Russia conflict is seen in front of a residential building, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A local resident pushes a cart with bottles of water in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Residents prepare food in a yard in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Graves of residents killed by shelling are seen in a yard in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Local residents carry humanitarian aid delivered by Russian soldiers, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A residential building damaged in fighting is seen in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
People walks past a tank destroyed in fighting, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A woman kisses a cross on a grave of her mother killed by shelling, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Smog from fighting blankets the city in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A woman walks past a building damaged in fighting, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Local residents queue for humanitarian aid delivered by Russian soldiers, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Residential buildings damaged in fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
A woman walks past graves of residents killed by shelling, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23.  REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Local residents take cover as they hear blasts during in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops and tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
People dig a grave for victims in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Local residents stay at a bomb shelter in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows the body of a person killed in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows the body of a person killed in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops check cars in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Local resident Lyudmila, 82, who didn't give her full name, stays at a bomb shelter in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops on a road near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 21. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2022
Local residents carry bottles with water in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Men pool carts while walking past a line of cars with evacuees in Mariupol, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Refugees rest in a street as they leave the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops atop of tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 20. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2022
Evacuees fleeing the conflict sit in the body of a cargo vehicle while waiting in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Evacuees fleeing the conflict sit in a damaged car as they wait in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Local residents, seeking refuge in the basement of a building, are seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
People walk near a destroyed building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near a line of cars with evacuees in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
A local resident, seeking refuge in the basement of a building, is seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
People gather near a destroyed blocks of flats in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
People pull a cart with belongings near a damaged wholesale and retail warehouse in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Local residents, seeking refuge in the basement of a building, are seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
People drive cars while leaving the city, with bodies of people killed seen in in the foreground, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
A woman reacts while speaking near a destroyed block of flats in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia drive an armored vehicle in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 19. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Evacuees sit in a car as they wait in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
People walk near blocks of flats in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
People use carts to transport belongings near a destroyed building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Service members of pro-Russian troops check cars as local residents leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Evacuees walk out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
Evacuees walk out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
A view shows a line of cars near destroyed blocks of flats to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2022
