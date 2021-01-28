Inside Biden's first week as president

House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at arms of the House, return to the House side after delivering the article of impeachment against former President Donald...more

House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at arms of the House, return to the House side after delivering the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close