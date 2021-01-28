Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2021 | 10:29am EST

Inside Biden's first week as president

Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A bust of Mexican American labor leader Cesar Chavez joins family photos in the Oval Office, newly decorated for President Biden.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a daily press briefing at the White House.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Governor Gina Raimondo testifies remotely via videoconference during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on her nomination to be Commerce secretary as Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-WA) listens on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
President Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Busts of civil rights leader Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln in the newly-decorated Oval Office.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
New U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcoming ceremony at the State Department. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Beyond rows of personal protective medical equipment, first lady Jill Biden speaks with Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, during a tour of Whitman-Walker Health in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
White House climate envoy John Kerry greets Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden arrives to deliver remarks on tackling climate change. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to President Biden from London. Downing Street/Crown Copyright

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Bystanders react as President Biden's motorcade travels to Washington's Holy Trinity Catholic Church on his first Sunday as president. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens to a reporter’s question as he arrives for a COVID response event with President Biden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
President Biden signs an executive order repealing Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, standing next to her husband George Akerlof and her son Robert Akerlof. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veteran Affairs nominee for President Joe Biden, greets his family after his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing.   Leigh Vogel/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
First lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at arms of the House, return to the House side after delivering the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is sworn in prior to testifying  before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy. Jim Watson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A bust of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt sits on a shelf with the The Works of Theodore Roosevelt in the newly-decorated Oval Office.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci joins White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for a daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church on his first Sunday as president. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission shares space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne in the Oval Office.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A picture of Joe Biden greeting Pope Francis sits with family photos in the Oval Office.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
President Biden departs after speaking about his administration's plans to respond to the economic crisis during a coronavirus response event in the State Dining Room at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
