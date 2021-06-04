Inside Canada's residential school system

Students sit in a classroom at All Saints Residential School in Lac la Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada circa 1950. There have long been rumors within indigenous communities, also discussed by the commission, of children buried at these schools. The...more

Students sit in a classroom at All Saints Residential School in Lac la Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada circa 1950. There have long been rumors within indigenous communities, also discussed by the commission, of children buried at these schools. The fourth volume of the commission's report, titled 'Missing Children and Unmarked Burials,' identified 3,200 children who died at residential schools, about a third of whom were not named. Since that report's publication in 2015, an additional 900 have been identified. Parents "spoke of children who went to school and never returned," the report reads. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Close