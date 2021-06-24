Inside Canada's residential school system
Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950. Between 1831 and 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated...more
A nurse checks a girl's throat while other children wait in line, at the Frobish Bay Federal Hostel in Iqaluit, Nunavut in 1959. H. Leclair/Library and Archives Canada
Girls sit on beds in a dormitory at the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario in 1960. Department of Citizenship and Immigration-Information Division/Library and Archives Canada
A group of female students and a nun pose in a classroom at Cross Lake Indian Residential School in Cross Lake, Manitoba in February 1940. Dept. Indian and Northern Affairs/Library and Archives Canada
Girls attend a first communion ceremony at the Spanish Indian Residential School in Spanish, Ontario, Canada in 1955. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/Hvia REUTERS
Boys play table hockey at the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1960s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Girls pose during a pageant at the Spanish Indian Residential School in Spanish, Ontario in 1954. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Students sit in a classroom at All Saints Residential School in Lac la Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada circa 1950. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Boys play the Crokinole board game at the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1947. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
A teacher reads to students at a residential school in Aklavik, Northwest Territories, circa 1950. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Children attending the Shingwauk Indian Residential School eat supper during outdoor activities in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1947. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Students sit in a classroom at St Joseph's Convent, otherwise known as the Fort Resolution Indian Residential School in Fort Resolution, Northwest Territories. Library and Archives Canada/via Reuters
Students in costumes attend a pageant at the Spanish Indian Residential School in Spanish, Ontario in 1954. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Sisters from the Soeurs du Sacre-Coeur d'Ottawa pose with students at the Pukatawagan Residential School, in Pukatawagan, Manitoba in 1960. Sister Liliane/Library and Archives Canada
Boys receive haircuts at the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada circa 1960s. Run by the government and church groups, most of them Catholic, the schools' stated aim was to assimilate indigenous children. ...more
Students pose in front of the Chooutla Indian Residential School, a residential school in the Carcross/Tagish First Nation community of Carcross, Yukon Territories, Canada, 1921. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Students attending the Shingwauk Indian Residential School use handmade bows in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario in 1960. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Children hold letters that spell "Goodbye" at Fort Simpson Indian Residential School, in Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories in 1922. J.F. Moran/Library and Archives Canada
Shinwauk Guides form a circle during the visit of the commissioner to the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1951. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Students taking part in a first communion ceremony pose at the Spanish Indian Residential School in Spanish, Ontario, circa 1960s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Boys pose on a field at the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1960s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Senior girl students pose outside the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1960s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Senior girl students sit on swings behind the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario in 1960. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Boys stack wood at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, circa 1930s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
A group of children arrive from Rupert House/Waskaganish at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, circa 1940s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
The Kuper Island Indian Residential School on Penelakut Island, British Columbia, circa 1941. Canada. Dept. of Indian and Northern Affairs/Library and Archives Canada
Students pose at All Saints Indian Residential School in Aklavik, Northwest Territories, circa 1940. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/Hvia REUTERS
A boy attending the Shingwauk Indian Residential School poses in his best Sunday outfit in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, circa 1947. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
A group of students take part in sewing class at St Joseph's Convent, otherwise known as the Fort Resolution Indian Residential School in Fort Resolution, Northwest Territories, in an undated photo. Canada. Dept. of Mines and Technical...more
Children play on swings at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, circa 1940s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
The junior girls pose before bedtime at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, circa 1940s. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Girls work in the kitchen at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, circa 1940. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Students seated at their desks in a classroom at the Eskimo Point Federal Hostel in Arviat, Nunavut, in an undated photo. D.B. Marsh/Library and Archives Canada
Girls pose at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario in 1947. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Students attending the Metlakatla Indian Residential School pose in Metlakatla, British Columbia, in an undated photo. William James Topley/Library and Archives Canada
Girls play hopscotch outside the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario in 1947. Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre/via REUTERS
Female students pose for a class portrait at St. Anthony's Indian Residential School in Onion Lake, Saskatchewan in a 1950 photo. Canada. Dept. of Indian Affairs and Northern Development/Library and Archives Canada
Students assemble in formal attire outside the Fort Resolution Indian Residential School in Fort Resolution, Northwest Territories in a 1928 photo. J.F. Moran/Library and Archives Canada
