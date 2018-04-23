Inside Chernobyl
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A telephone is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A visitor holds a butterfly that was found in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee walks through a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee measures the radiation level near a damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee and journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee is seen in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Dogs are seen in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A water tanker sprays water on a road to prevent radioactive dust from being blown away in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A bus carrying workers leaves in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee measures the radiation level as journalists take pictures at a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Employees walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Workers sweep radioactive dust at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
