Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2018 | 2:45pm EDT

Inside Chernobyl

An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 26
A telephone is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A telephone is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A telephone is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 26
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 26
A visitor holds a butterfly that was found in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A visitor holds a butterfly that was found in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A visitor holds a butterfly that was found in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 26
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 26
A control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 26
An employee walks through a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee walks through a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee walks through a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 26
An employee measures the radiation level near a damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee measures the radiation level near a damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee measures the radiation level near a damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 26
An employee and journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee and journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee and journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 26
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 26
Journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Journalists walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 26
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 26
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 26
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 26
An employee is seen in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee is seen in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee is seen in a pump room of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 26
Dogs are seen in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Dogs are seen in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Dogs are seen in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 26
A water tanker sprays water on a road to prevent radioactive dust from being blown away in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A water tanker sprays water on a road to prevent radioactive dust from being blown away in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A water tanker sprays water on a road to prevent radioactive dust from being blown away in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 26
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 26
A bus carrying workers leaves in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A bus carrying workers leaves in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A bus carrying workers leaves in front of a new Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 26
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 26
An employee measures the radiation level as journalists take pictures at a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee measures the radiation level as journalists take pictures at a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee measures the radiation level as journalists take pictures at a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 26
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 26
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A control panel is seen in a control centre of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 26
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 26
Employees walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Employees walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Employees walk through the corridor of the stopped third reactor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
25 / 26
Workers sweep radioactive dust at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Workers sweep radioactive dust at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Workers sweep radioactive dust at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Next Slideshows

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

1:50pm EDT
Blast at election center in Kabul

Blast at election center in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.

1:20pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

11:15am EDT
Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

A nearly nude gunman killed four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, and then fled after a patron saved lives by wrestling the...

11:00am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Funeral for Barbara Bush

Funeral for Barbara Bush

Former first lady Barbara Bush was remembered at her funeral as a formidable but caring figure whose devotion to her family was matched only by her commitment to public service.

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

Blast at election center in Kabul

Blast at election center in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

A nearly nude gunman killed four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, and then fled after a patron saved lives by wrestling the assault-style rifle from his hands.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.

On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast