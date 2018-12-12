Inside Congo's Ebola zone
A healthcare worker sprays a room during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Healthcare workers clean a room after an Ebola patient stays in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Disinfected healthcare workers gear hangs to dry in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A health care worker carries a baby suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a hospital in Oicha, North Kivu Province, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Healthcare workers disinfect gear during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker sits in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A daughter of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola, cries during a funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker sprays an area around the house of a man suspected to be infected with the Ebola virus, in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy suspected of being infected with Ebola virus sits in a chair in a transit centre in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker sprays an area around the house of a man suspected to be infected with the Ebola virus, in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker stands next to a cross during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker sprays an area around the house of a man suspected to be infected with the Ebola virus, in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Healthcare workers adjust gear during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker takes a sample from mouth of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola during a funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker adjusts gear in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A health care worker carries a baby suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a hospital in Oicha, North Kivu Province, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A health care worker stands behind a boy suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a transit center in Oicha, North Kivu Province, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman suspected to be infected with the Ebola virus sits next to her husband in an ambulance in Beni, North Kivu Province, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
