Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has now been extended to the whole...more
Bianca Toniolo looks out of a window from inside her family home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has now been extended to the whole country, March 13. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, helps her husband Gino Verani, 87, get ready for bed, with the help of their great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 20. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for the family to deal with his...more
Marzio Toniolo takes a bath with his daughter Bianca at home in San Fiorano, March 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 17. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, and daughter Bianca Toniolo eat sushi at home in San Fiorano, March 15. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini hangs up washing outside on a sunny day in San Fiorano, March 15. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, washes her husband's hands, Gino Verani, at home in San Fiorano, March 15. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for the family to deal with his illness while on lockdown. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A sign outside a playground in a local park says no entry, in San Fiorano, March 17. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini ties the shoelaces of her husband, Gino Verani at home in San Fiorano, March 17. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Life inside a red zone: A man wearing a mask looks up at a couple looking out of a window from a house on the 15th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, one of the small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, March 6. Marzio...more
Life in lockdown: Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with her doll at home in San Fiorano, March 10. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
People gather on a road on the 15th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, March 6. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo takes a picture of his reflection in a mirror at home in San Fiorano March 10, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo does a drawing of a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of the 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, March 5, 2020. Marzio...more
A stop sign is seen on a blocked road in San Fiorano, on the 17th day of quarantine in one of the 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, March 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, and his wife Ines Prandini, 85, sleep at home on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, March 7. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo goes for a bike ride with his wife, Chiara Zuddas, 31 on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, March 7. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Carabinieri military police check documents of a man wearing a protective mask in a car at the checkpoint in San Fiorano, March 8. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A youth volleyball team trains outside wearing protective masks, with each person one metre apart from each other due to government restrictions, on the 16th day of quarantine in Codogno, March 7. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo holds hands with her great-grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, as they watch news on television about the coronavirus outbreak at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown in northern Italy, March 4. Marzio Toniolo/via...more
Silvia wears a protective mask as she waits for customers in a tobacconist in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown in northern Italy due to a coronavirus outbreak, March 3. To ease tensions, she plays a game with customers also wearing...more
Bianca Toniolo plays with a piece of material to distract her from being in quarantine at home in San Fiorano, March 3. The family was concerned about Bianca as she looked as though she may be getting a temperature, but after testing the reading...more
Gino Verani, 87, suffers from senile dementia and with his town being on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused him additional confusion. To try and help distract him, his family give him a pen and paper to draw his thoughts. He draws...more
Life inside a red zone: On the fourteenth day of quarantine, Ines Prandini, 85, restarted an old alarm clock she's had for 30 years to "give some sound to this time, to give some life to this time" at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown...more
Bianca Toniolo is held by her mother Chiara Zuddas, 31, while they watch news about the coronavirus on television at home in San Fiorano, March 4. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Life inside a red zone: Chiara Zuddas, 31, makes toys out of string for her two-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo to distract her from being in quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown in northern Italy due to a coronavirus...more
Gino Verani, 87, eats biscuits at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown in northern Italy due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by his grandson, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, March 3.Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo looks on a phone at an illustration of a microscopic view of the new coronavirus, which she says looks like the sun, at home on a rainy day in San Fiorano, one of the towns in northern Italy on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak,...more
Chiara Zuddas, and her daughter, Bianca Toniolo, sit on a balcony at home in San Fiorano, February 28. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
A group of young people hang out listening to dance music on a boombox, by a train track in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 28. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, prepares homemade ravioli with the Toniolo family at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, March 1. Marzio Toniolo says many inhabitants worry about how they will be viewed...more
The Toniolo family make a toast, clinking their glasses at home after cooking homemade ravioli in San Fiorano, March 1. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
A group of men wearing protective masks play a game of cards out on a street in San Fiorano, February 27. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
People warm their hands by a fire in San Fiorano, February 29. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Medical workers, some in protective suits, stand by an ambulance in Codogno, February 28. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
A protective mask has been put on the face of a statue of Italy's patron saint, St. Francis, in San Fiorano, February 27. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
People gather on a shopping street in Codogno, February 27. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo sits by large bags of 300 euros worth of food, bought by her family to stock up on supplies for their home in San Fiorano, February 25. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An empty fish stand is seen in a supermarket in Codogno, February 25. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo's car is seen full of bags of 300 euros worth of supplies from a supermarket for his family in Codogno, February 25. The Toniolo family live in San Fiorano, another red zone town some 4 miles (6.5 km) away....more
