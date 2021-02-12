Edition:
Inside COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida

Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus disease positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU), after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A coronavirus patient lies in a bed in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Dr. Manuel Gordillo speaks with Matthew Soriano, a coronavirus patient, during medical rounds in the Covid unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the ICU, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
