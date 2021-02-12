Inside COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus disease positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU), after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in...more
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A coronavirus patient lies in a bed in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dr. Manuel Gordillo speaks with Matthew Soriano, a coronavirus patient, during medical rounds in the Covid unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus patient in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the ICU, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021....more
Inside Trump's second impeachment trial
Democratic lawmakers lay out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last month.
Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home
Medecins Sans Frontieres-France and a local business are now supplying 3D printed burn masks to help Gaza burn patients heal. In the past, the masks were only available when they traveled to Jordan for surgery, but coronavirus restrictions have made that journey difficult.
Refrigerated trailers store the COVID dead in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County rolls out temporary refrigerated trailers for its pandemic dead, as California surpasses New York to become the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Some 200 are dead or still unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude
Born without arms, Bueno s dream of being a dancer seemed painfully unrealistic - especially in a small town in rural Brazil, where her disability made her a social curiosity.
Captive bears set free into mountains of Iraq
An Iraqi animal rights group releases six bears, kept behind bars in private houses, into the wild.
Anti-coup protests spread across Myanmar
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.