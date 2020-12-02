Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2020

Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side

Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Dr. Ashley Ferrel and Physical Therapist assistant Karen Miller administer physical therapy to a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Physical Therapist Dr. Ashley Ferrel holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A coronavirus patient is seen isolated as another patient lies in bed at the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus patient, has her head touched by registered nurse Alma Abad as she lies in her intensive care bed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Registered nurse Alma Abad brushes the teeth of Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dr. Ashley Ferrel and Physical Therapist assistant Karen Miller administer physical therapy to a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Registered nurse Alma Abad treats Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Registered nurse Alma Abad treats Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus patient, lies in her intensive care bed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

