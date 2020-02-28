Inside CPAC
A woman wears a dress supporting President Donald Trump during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, , February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump interrupts Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during CPAC annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Conservative stickers are displayed during CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Info Wars host Alex Jones greets supporters during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An attendee stands next to a cut out of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg at the National Rifle Association (NRA) booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill,...more
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of the Electoral College display items during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attendees take part in the Straw Poll during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Trump Towel is for sale during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attendees sign up at the National Rifle Association (NRA) booth during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The Trump branded hats are for sale during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter of President Donald Trump walks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People arrive at CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A volunteer wears shoes supporting President Donald Trump during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Info Wars host Alex Jones signs an autograph during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kay James, president of the Heritage Foundation, arrives to speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People wearing MAGA hats listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senators Joni Ernst and Marsha Blackburn speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman applauds as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People applaud as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence appears on a monitor as he speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
