Inside CPAC

A woman wears a dress supporting President Donald Trump during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, , February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump interrupts Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during CPAC annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Conservative stickers are displayed during CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Info Wars host Alex Jones greets supporters during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
An attendee stands next to a cut out of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg at the National Rifle Association (NRA) booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Supporters of the Electoral College display items during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Attendees take part in the Straw Poll during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A Trump Towel is for sale during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Attendees sign up at the National Rifle Association (NRA) booth during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
The Trump branded hats are for sale during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump walks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
People arrive at CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A volunteer wears shoes supporting President Donald Trump during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Info Wars host Alex Jones signs an autograph during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Kay James, president of the Heritage Foundation, arrives to speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
People wearing MAGA hats listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Senators Joni Ernst and Marsha Blackburn speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
People listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A woman applauds as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
People applaud as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence appears on a monitor as he speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak during CPAC at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
