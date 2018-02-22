Edition:
Inside CPAC

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A young girl wears patriotic boots and leggings during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Turning Point USA booth is tended during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman shops for Trump merchandise at the Official Trump Store during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Merritt Corrigan tends the Official Trump Store during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Counsel Don McGahn takes part in an interview during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man wearing a stars and stripes jacket tends a booth during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man in Revolutionary War era attire chats at a booth during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Attendees sign up for NRA memberships during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

