Pictures | Thu Feb 28, 2019 | 1:15pm EST

Inside CPAC

Tom Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia, poses for a photo at a mock White House rostrum during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer speaks with executive producer of "The Circus" Mark McKinnon, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Attendees to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) look at a painting of Donald Trump in an exhibition hall, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Fox News host Laura Ingraham speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
A man wears a Trump hoodie at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
A girl wears striped socks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Attendees say the Pledge of Allegiance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
T-Shirts are for sale at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Moderator Matt Schlapp listens as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
A young girl wearing a "Drain the Swamp" hat bows her head in prayer at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Attendees listen to a speaker during the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
