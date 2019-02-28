Inside CPAC
Tom Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia, poses for a photo at a mock White House rostrum during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer speaks with executive producer of "The Circus" Mark McKinnon, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) look at a painting of Donald Trump in an exhibition hall, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fox News host Laura Ingraham speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man wears a Trump hoodie at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl wears striped socks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees say the Pledge of Allegiance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
T-Shirts are for sale at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Moderator Matt Schlapp listens as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A young girl wearing a "Drain the Swamp" hat bows her head in prayer at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees listen to a speaker during the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
