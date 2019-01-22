Edition:
Inside Davos

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist Sir David Attenborough, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist Sir David Attenborough, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Al Gore, former U.S. Vice President and Climate Reality Project Chairman, speaks, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Al Gore, former U.S. Vice President and Climate Reality Project Chairman, speaks, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Al Gore, former U.S. Vice President and Climate Reality Project Chairman, naturalist Sir David Attenborough and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Al Gore, former U.S. Vice President and Climate Reality Project Chairman, naturalist Sir David Attenborough and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen on screens as he addresses attendees via satellite, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen on screens as he addresses attendees via satellite, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Musicians play alphorns during the official opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Musicians play alphorns during the official opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and naturalist Sir David Attenborough watch a clip from the documentary series 'Our Planet', January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and naturalist Sir David Attenborough watch a clip from the documentary series 'Our Planet', January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno Garces and Luis Alberto Moreno, president of Inter-American Development Bank, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno Garces and Luis Alberto Moreno, president of Inter-American Development Bank, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Swiss President Ueli Maurer speaks as founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab looks on, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss President Ueli Maurer speaks as founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab looks on, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
CFO of Google Ruth Porat and Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of Blackstone, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

CFO of Google Ruth Porat and Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of Blackstone, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour delivers a speech next to Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, as she receives a Crystal Award, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour delivers a speech next to Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, as she receives a Crystal Award, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Crystal Award laureates U.S. conductor Marin Alsop, Naturalist Sir David Attenborough, and Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour pose with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Crystal Award laureates U.S. conductor Marin Alsop, Naturalist Sir David Attenborough, and Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour pose with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Swiss police officer observes the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Swiss police officer observes the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel, January 21. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A general view shows Davos in the evening, January 20. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A general view shows Davos in the evening, January 20. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People pass by a Mehdi Ghadyanloo's painting in a congress center, January 20. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

People pass by a Mehdi Ghadyanloo's painting in a congress center, January 20. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers prepare the stage ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, January 20. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers prepare the stage ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, January 20. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
