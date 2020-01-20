Edition:
Inside Davos

A police officer stands guard near the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A police officer stands guard near the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A sign is pictured at the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A sign is pictured at the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the House of Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. Alessandro della Valle/Pool via REUTERS

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the House of Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. Alessandro della Valle/Pool via REUTERS
A snowman is pictured on the roof of the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A snowman is pictured on the roof of the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People pose for a picture at the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) during preparations for the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People pose for a picture at the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) during preparations for the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A general view shows the congress centre, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF), during preparations for the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A general view shows the congress centre, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF), during preparations for the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Climate activists take part in a march to highlight issues surrounding climate change at the World Economic Forum Davos (WEF), through the Chlus gorge along the Landquart river near Landquart, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Climate activists take part in a march to highlight issues surrounding climate change at the World Economic Forum Davos (WEF), through the Chlus gorge along the Landquart river near Landquart, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Protesters wearing costumes attend a demonstration against the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins on January 21, in the town of Landquart, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Protesters wearing costumes attend a demonstration against the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins on January 21, in the town of Landquart, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Two marksmen of the Police of the Canton of Zurich stand on an observation post at the airport in Zurich, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Two marksmen of the Police of the Canton of Zurich stand on an observation post at the airport in Zurich, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A general view shows the alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A general view shows the alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), addresses a news conference ahead of the Davos annual meeting in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), addresses a news conference ahead of the Davos annual meeting in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People pass the national flags of several countries, ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People pass the national flags of several countries, ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A security barrier is pictured in front of the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A security barrier is pictured in front of the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A police officer stands guard near the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A police officer stands guard near the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende attends a news conference ahead of the Davos annual meeting in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende attends a news conference ahead of the Davos annual meeting in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Intercontinental Hotel is seen behind a farm house in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Intercontinental Hotel is seen behind a farm house in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A watchtower is photographed at the fenced area which will be used as heliport during the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A watchtower is photographed at the fenced area which will be used as heliport during the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker uses steam to remove ice from a footpath in front of the congress centre, venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker uses steam to remove ice from a footpath in front of the congress centre, venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
