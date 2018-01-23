Inside Davos
Singer Elton John talks with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Attendees arrive for the World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the...more
Marc R. Benioff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, Member of the Board of Trustees of World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Maria Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor at Fox Business Network, moderates a session. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Congress Centre and the town of Davos are pictured. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Swiss Army helicopter patrols over the city of Davos. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Billy Mawasha, Managing Director of Rio Tinto. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Jean-Yves Charlier, Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
John M. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aecon Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (L) gestures as he speaks with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Yan Zhiyong, Chairman of Power Construction Corporation of China. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Congress Hall and the town of Davos are pictured. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
James C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters, and Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive of BT Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Pedro Pullen Parente, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alain Dehaze, Chief Executive Officer of Adecco Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cate Blanchett, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive of BT Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Turkish forces push into Syria
Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.
Tokyo digs out from snowstorm
The Japanese capital dug out from heavy snow that had snarled traffic, trapping cars on bridges and in tunnels, although transport delays remained around the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkish forces push into Syria
Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.
Tokyo digs out from snowstorm
The Japanese capital dug out from heavy snow that had snarled traffic, trapping cars on bridges and in tunnels, although transport delays remained around the metropolis.
Minnie Mouse gets a star
Disney character Minnie Mouse is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of sexual assault.
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.