Pictures | Thu May 30, 2019 | 10:20am EDT

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" near a Millennium Falcon starship at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
1 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2 / 28
Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
3 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
4 / 28
People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren react at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
5 / 28
Rathtar toys are seen on a shelf as guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
6 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
7 / 28
A prop of an Ithorian is seen as guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
8 / 28
A prop is seen as guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
9 / 28
The Millennium Falcon is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10 / 28
A clothing store is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11 / 28
A staff member directs guests at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12 / 28
People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren perform at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
13 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
14 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
15 / 28
A person dressed as the character Chewbacca performs at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" inside a Millennium Falcon starship at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
16 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
17 / 28
"Blue and Green Milk" beverages are served to guests at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
18 / 28
Guests take pictures with a staff member dressed as the character Chewbacca at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
19 / 28
Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
20 / 28
Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
21 / 28
Actor Mark Hamill speaks next to actor Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
22 / 28
The Millennium Falcon is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
23 / 28
The interior of the Millennium Falcon deck is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
24 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
25 / 28
Merchandise for sale is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
26 / 28
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" inside the Cantina Bar at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
27 / 28
Actor Brie Larson poses for a photo with Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Iger as "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opens at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
28 / 28
