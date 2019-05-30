Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" near a Millennium Falcon starship at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren react at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rathtar toys are seen on a shelf as guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A prop of an Ithorian is seen as guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A prop is seen as guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Millennium Falcon is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A clothing store is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A staff member directs guests at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren perform at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as the character Chewbacca performs at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" inside a Millennium Falcon starship at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"Blue and Green Milk" beverages are served to guests at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests take pictures with a staff member dressed as the character Chewbacca at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mark Hamill speaks next to actor Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas and Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Millennium Falcon is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The interior of the Millennium Falcon deck is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Merchandise for sale is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests explore "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" inside the Cantina Bar at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Brie Larson poses for a photo with Walt Disney's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Iger as "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opens at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
