Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to power is seen in his estate in Kanilai, Gambia July 1, 2017. In a warehouse on the sprawling country estate of the exiled former leader,...more
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A bailiff picks through the boxes and scribbles down notes - the start of what the new government says is a search for tens of millions of dollars of looted...more
Moluccan Cockatoos peer out of a cage in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A U.S. official in Banjul said Washington was planning to help and government staff say they are counting on World Bank assistance. The size of the Kanilai estate -...more
Cattle amble towards an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. The former president - accused by opponents and rights groups of widespread violations and corruption - fled Gambia in January as regional forces descended...more
Gambian Major YMS Darboe stands in front of a pile of empty cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse in Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Kanilai was Jammeh's birthplace and is now his most elaborate estate - complete with farm, mosque,...more
A list of Jammeh assets temporarily seized by the government pending a court order showed 14 businesses in everything from media, insurance to farming. Finance minister Amadou Sanneh said the government planned to sell four of Jammeh's presidential...more
Soldiers pull open the doors to a warehouse inside Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Finance minister Amadou Sanneh last month said $100 million - more than a third of the annual budget - had been siphoned from state firms, in the...more
Security guards for a Gambian delegation visiting former Yahya Jammeh's estate stand in front of an abandoned tank in Kanilai, Gambia. Gambia's Solicitor General Cherno Marenah said investigators were also looking into assets in Morocco and the...more
A soldier is pictured in front of an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. New President Adama Barrow took office in January and set up a task force to track down Jammeh's assets in May. "Most of the paper trails are...more
