Thu Jul 13, 2017

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to power is seen in his estate in Kanilai, Gambia July 1, 2017. In a warehouse on the sprawling country estate of the exiled former leader, silver platters pile up beside dusty crates of empty champagne bottles with labels commemorating his 1994 coup. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to power is seen in his estate in Kanilai, Gambia July 1, 2017. In a warehouse on the sprawling country estate of the exiled former leader, silver platters pile up beside dusty crates of empty champagne bottles with labels commemorating his 1994 coup. REUTERS/Emma Farge
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A bailiff picks through the boxes and scribbles down notes - the start of what the new government says is a search for tens of millions of dollars of looted assets, an investigation that Jammeh's supporters have dismissed as a witch-hunt. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A bailiff picks through the boxes and scribbles down notes - the start of what the new government says is a search for tens of millions of dollars of looted assets, an investigation that Jammeh's supporters have dismissed as a witch-hunt. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Moluccan Cockatoos peer out of a cage in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A U.S. official in Banjul said Washington was planning to help and government staff say they are counting on World Bank assistance. The size of the Kanilai estate - just a fraction of Jammeh's holdings according to the government official leading the tour - shows the scale of the task ahead. "We suspect most of the things were taken away before he left - the treasure, possibly weapons and most of the vehicles," said the bailiff from Gambia's high court, Modou Moussa Ceesay, taking an inventory of Jammeh's possessions. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Moluccan Cockatoos peer out of a cage in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A U.S. official in Banjul said Washington was planning to help and government staff say they are counting on World Bank assistance. The size of the Kanilai estate - just a fraction of Jammeh's holdings according to the government official leading the tour - shows the scale of the task ahead. "We suspect most of the things were taken away before he left - the treasure, possibly weapons and most of the vehicles," said the bailiff from Gambia's high court, Modou Moussa Ceesay, taking an inventory of Jammeh's possessions. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Cattle amble towards an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. The former president - accused by opponents and rights groups of widespread violations and corruption - fled Gambia in January as regional forces descended on the capital Banjul to enforce the results of an election he lost. He has not commented on the investigation from his new base in Equatorial Guinea. His still strong band of supporters left behind in the tiny West African state have called the plunder hunt a case of victor's justice. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Cattle amble towards an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. The former president - accused by opponents and rights groups of widespread violations and corruption - fled Gambia in January as regional forces descended on the capital Banjul to enforce the results of an election he lost. He has not commented on the investigation from his new base in Equatorial Guinea. His still strong band of supporters left behind in the tiny West African state have called the plunder hunt a case of victor's justice. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Gambian Major YMS Darboe stands in front of a pile of empty cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse in Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Kanilai was Jammeh's birthplace and is now his most elaborate estate - complete with farm, mosque, tanks, multiple residences, jungle warfare training camp and vast private safari park housing exotic parrots, zebras, hyenas and camels. Building materials lie next to an unfinished new palace, near a billboard of a smiling Jammeh embracing his family. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Gambian Major YMS Darboe stands in front of a pile of empty cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse in Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Kanilai was Jammeh's birthplace and is now his most elaborate estate - complete with farm, mosque, tanks, multiple residences, jungle warfare training camp and vast private safari park housing exotic parrots, zebras, hyenas and camels. Building materials lie next to an unfinished new palace, near a billboard of a smiling Jammeh embracing his family. REUTERS/Emma Farge
A list of Jammeh assets temporarily seized by the government pending a court order showed 14 businesses in everything from media, insurance to farming. Finance minister Amadou Sanneh said the government planned to sell four of Jammeh's presidential planes. Three planes are seen through a barbed wire fence at the Banjul airport, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A list of Jammeh assets temporarily seized by the government pending a court order showed 14 businesses in everything from media, insurance to farming. Finance minister Amadou Sanneh said the government planned to sell four of Jammeh's presidential planes. Three planes are seen through a barbed wire fence at the Banjul airport, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Soldiers pull open the doors to a warehouse inside Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Finance minister Amadou Sanneh last month said $100 million - more than a third of the annual budget - had been siphoned from state firms, in the riverside nation, nearly half of whose 1.8 million people live in poverty. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers pull open the doors to a warehouse inside Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Finance minister Amadou Sanneh last month said $100 million - more than a third of the annual budget - had been siphoned from state firms, in the riverside nation, nearly half of whose 1.8 million people live in poverty. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Security guards for a Gambian delegation visiting former Yahya Jammeh's estate stand in front of an abandoned tank in Kanilai, Gambia. Gambia's Solicitor General Cherno Marenah said investigators were also looking into assets in Morocco and the United States, where one U.S. official told Reuters Jammeh owned property in Potomac, Maryland, a wealthy suburb of Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Security guards for a Gambian delegation visiting former Yahya Jammeh's estate stand in front of an abandoned tank in Kanilai, Gambia. Gambia's Solicitor General Cherno Marenah said investigators were also looking into assets in Morocco and the United States, where one U.S. official told Reuters Jammeh owned property in Potomac, Maryland, a wealthy suburb of Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Emma Farge
A soldier is pictured in front of an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. New President Adama Barrow took office in January and set up a task force to track down Jammeh's assets in May. "Most of the paper trails are available," Gambia's Solicitor General Cherno Marenah said. But following those paper trails is proving time consuming. Investigators only made their first visit to the heavily fortified estate this month. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A soldier is pictured in front of an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. New President Adama Barrow took office in January and set up a task force to track down Jammeh's assets in May. "Most of the paper trails are available," Gambia's Solicitor General Cherno Marenah said. But following those paper trails is proving time consuming. Investigators only made their first visit to the heavily fortified estate this month. REUTERS/Emma Farge
