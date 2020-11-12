Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated by a physiotherapist in the ICU at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A sign that reads "COVID medicine unit" is seen at the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies on his front in the ICU at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nurses have their daily shift handover briefing on the medical treatment for patients suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Medical personnel wearing full protective suits are seen as they treat a patient infected with the coronavirus in the ICU at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A physiotherapist holds the hand of a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Medical personnel wearing full protective suits are seen as they treat a patient infected with the coronavirus in the ICU at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A medical staff member wearing a protective suit and gloves works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the medical team wearing a full protective suit is seen as she treats a patient infected with the coronavirus in the ICU at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A medical staff member wearing a protective mask and suit works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A medical worker takes care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Medical workers take care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A medical takes care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Medical workers take care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A member of the medical team works in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Medical staff members move a patient suffering from the coronavirus to a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Munster airport in Germany, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medical staff members move a patient suffering from the coronavirus to a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Munster airport in Germany, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack
Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco
The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.
Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter
A Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack
Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco
The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.
Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter
A Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.
Veterans Day across America
Americans honor those who have served in their military.
Remembering the sacrifices of war
A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.
Biden plans transition as Trump clings to hope
President-elect Joe Biden begins laying the groundwork for his new administration as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting.