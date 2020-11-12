Edition:
Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated by a physiotherapist in the ICU at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A sign that reads "COVID medicine unit" is seen at the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies on his front in the ICU at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Nurses have their daily shift handover briefing on the medical treatment for patients suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Medical personnel wearing full protective suits are seen as they treat a patient infected with the coronavirus in the ICU at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A physiotherapist holds the hand of a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Medical personnel wearing full protective suits are seen as they treat a patient infected with the coronavirus in the ICU at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A medical staff member wearing a protective suit and gloves works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A member of the medical team wearing a full protective suit is seen as she treats a patient infected with the coronavirus in the ICU at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A medical staff member wearing a protective mask and suit works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the hospital in Vannes, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A medical worker takes care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A medical takes care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient at the ICU of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A member of the medical team works in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Medical staff members move a patient suffering from the coronavirus to a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Munster airport in Germany, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Medical staff members move a patient suffering from the coronavirus to a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Munster airport in Germany, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
