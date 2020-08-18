Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab looks on during an interview with Reuters. "This is a huge setback but we have to be like Beirut - every time dusting itself off and returning to the way it was," Saab said. "We must go on ... It does not become...more

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab looks on during an interview with Reuters. "This is a huge setback but we have to be like Beirut - every time dusting itself off and returning to the way it was," Saab said. "We must go on ... It does not become us as Lebanese to give up," Saab said. "That is the doable part. But the biggest loss is the people you can't bring back." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

