Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home
A view of the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, following the massive explosion at the Beirut port area. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker cleans the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab in Beirut. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A broken record of Lebanese singer Fayrouz in Elie Saab's damaged house. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab in Beirut. Saab is no stranger to devastation. He started his label in 1982, at the height of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A garment cover is seen among pillows in the damaged house. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Debris on the floor of the damaged house. Saab plans to rebuild his residence, with its high ceilings and arches, marble columns and Arabesque tiles. For now, rubble and dust were everywhere. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hangers are seen among debris in the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab looks on during an interview with Reuters. "This is a huge setback but we have to be like Beirut - every time dusting itself off and returning to the way it was," Saab said. "We must go on ... It does not become...more
A clock is seen in the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lebanese fashion designer's Elie Saab personal aide, Johnny Zainoun, stands inside Saab's damaged house. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the damaged entrance of the headquarters of Elie Saab. Saab's team plan to go back to their offices from Aug. 20 to meet a deadline for the September Paris couture show. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
