Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus

Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, plays a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe, which is experiencing a decrease of patrons amid coronavirus. On going to Internet cafes as the coronavirus spreads, Yearwood says, "You know what, we can't live our entire lives being afraid. My mom works at Walmart; she's 73. I'm careful, even when delivering pizzas -- I use sanitizer every time. So you can just do your best, and that's it. My son, he's 17, and we're just waiting for the restaurant where he works to close. He and his buddies just went to Daytona to celebrate spring break. You can't live your life in fear -- you can just take precautions and what's going to happen, will happen." REUTERS/Yana Paskova

