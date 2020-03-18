Edition:
Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus

John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. The Villages, a sprawling retirement community, is home to more than 115,000 residents in the vital political battleground of Florida. Senior citizens are the demographic most at risk from the virus that has sickened more than 100 people in Florida so far. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. The Villages, a sprawling retirement community, is home to more than 115,000 residents in the vital political battleground of Florida. Senior citizens are the demographic most at risk from the virus that has sickened more than 100 people in Florida so far. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Bear Brace, 78, dines with friends at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. Brace says that while he believes he is being careful, as he has suffered from diabetes and cancer, that he would still like to go out with his friends. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Bear Brace, 78, dines with friends at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. Brace says that while he believes he is being careful, as he has suffered from diabetes and cancer, that he would still like to go out with his friends. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
(L-R, counter-clockwise) Ted Bowen, 85, and Ginger Bowen, 68, dine with Becky Brace, 76, and Bear Brace, 78, at Amerikano's Grille. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

(L-R, counter-clockwise) Ted Bowen, 85, and Ginger Bowen, 68, dine with Becky Brace, 76, and Bear Brace, 78, at Amerikano's Grille. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
(L-R, counter-clockwise) Ted Bowen, 85, and Ginger Bowen, 68, dine with Becky Brace, 76, and Bear Brace, 78, at Amerikano's Grille. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Men shake hands at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Men shake hands at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Men shake hands at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, plays a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe, which is experiencing a decrease of patrons amid coronavirus. On going to Internet cafes as the coronavirus spreads, Yearwood says, "You know what, we can't live our entire lives being afraid. My mom works at Walmart; she's 73. I'm careful, even when delivering pizzas -- I use sanitizer every time. So you can just do your best, and that's it. My son, he's 17, and we're just waiting for the restaurant where he works to close. He and his buddies just went to Daytona to celebrate spring break. You can't live your life in fear -- you can just take precautions and what's going to happen, will happen." REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, plays a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe, which is experiencing a decrease of patrons amid coronavirus. On going to Internet cafes as the coronavirus spreads, Yearwood says, "You know what, we can't live our entire lives being afraid. My mom works at Walmart; she's 73. I'm careful, even when delivering pizzas -- I use sanitizer every time. So you can just do your best, and that's it. My son, he's 17, and we're just waiting for the restaurant where he works to close. He and his buddies just went to Daytona to celebrate spring break. You can't live your life in fear -- you can just take precautions and what's going to happen, will happen." REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A note warning against stealing toilet paper hangs in the bathroom of Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A note warning against stealing toilet paper hangs in the bathroom of Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A note warning against stealing toilet paper hangs in the bathroom of Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
An 83-year-old cancer patient, who prefers to remain unnamed, dines within a crowd gathering at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

An 83-year-old cancer patient, who prefers to remain unnamed, dines within a crowd gathering at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An 83-year-old cancer patient, who prefers to remain unnamed, dines within a crowd gathering at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
(L-R) Retiree Al Berliner, 73, and Michaele Gagnier, 72, greet each other at Spanish Springs Town Square. Berliner, who has diabetes and COPD, says, "If I die tonight, they'll find me with a smile on my face. I don't worry about stuff like that." REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
(L-R) Retiree Al Berliner, 73, and Michaele Gagnier, 72, greet each other at Spanish Springs Town Square. Berliner, who has diabetes and COPD, says, "If I die tonight, they'll find me with a smile on my face. I don't worry about stuff like that." REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Retirees listen to news on rising coronavirus disease in The Villages. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Retirees listen to news on rising coronavirus disease in The Villages. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Retirees listen to news on rising coronavirus disease in The Villages. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Retiree Al Berliner, 73, sits in his golf cart at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Retiree Al Berliner, 73, sits in his golf cart at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Retiree Al Berliner, 73, sits in his golf cart at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A waitress sanitizes condiments at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A waitress sanitizes condiments at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A waitress sanitizes condiments at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A crowd gathers at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A crowd gathers at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A crowd gathers at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A note announces sanitizing procedures at Flippers Pizzeria at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A note announces sanitizing procedures at Flippers Pizzeria at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A note announces sanitizing procedures at Flippers Pizzeria at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, collects money after playing a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, collects money after playing a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, collects money after playing a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A man bowls in a nearly empty bowling alley inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A man bowls in a nearly empty bowling alley inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man bowls in a nearly empty bowling alley inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
