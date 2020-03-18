Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. The Villages, a sprawling retirement...more
Bear Brace, 78, dines with friends at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. Brace says that while he believes he is being careful, as he has suffered from diabetes and cancer, that he would still like to go out with his friends....more
(L-R, counter-clockwise) Ted Bowen, 85, and Ginger Bowen, 68, dine with Becky Brace, 76, and Bear Brace, 78, at Amerikano's Grille. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Men shake hands at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, plays a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe, which is experiencing a decrease of patrons amid coronavirus. On going to Internet cafes as the coronavirus spreads, Yearwood says, "You know what, we can't...more
A note warning against stealing toilet paper hangs in the bathroom of Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
An 83-year-old cancer patient, who prefers to remain unnamed, dines within a crowd gathering at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
(L-R) Retiree Al Berliner, 73, and Michaele Gagnier, 72, greet each other at Spanish Springs Town Square. Berliner, who has diabetes and COPD, says, "If I die tonight, they'll find me with a smile on my face. I don't worry about stuff like that."...more
Retirees listen to news on rising coronavirus disease in The Villages. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Retiree Al Berliner, 73, sits in his golf cart at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A waitress sanitizes condiments at Amerikano's Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A crowd gathers at McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A note announces sanitizing procedures at Flippers Pizzeria at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Denise Yearwood, 54, from Umatilla, collects money after playing a sweepstake game at Flip Flops II internet cafe. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A man bowls in a nearly empty bowling alley inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
