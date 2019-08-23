Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

A French soldier of the 'Belleface' Desert Tactical Group uses a sniffer dog to check for explosives during an area control operation in the Gourma region in Ndaki, Mali. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a...more

A French soldier of the 'Belleface' Desert Tactical Group uses a sniffer dog to check for explosives during an area control operation in the Gourma region in Ndaki, Mali. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close