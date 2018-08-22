Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 22, 2018 | 11:05am EDT

Inside Gamescom

Cosplayers are seen during the media day of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Cosplayers are seen during the media day of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Cosplayers are seen during the media day of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 17
People play Atari arcade game "Pong" at the computer games fair August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People play Atari arcade game "Pong" at the computer games fair August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
People play Atari arcade game "Pong" at the computer games fair August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
2 / 17
Gamers plays a virtual reality game, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gamers plays a virtual reality game, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Gamers plays a virtual reality game, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
3 / 17
Gamers play during the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gamers play during the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Gamers play during the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
4 / 17
Gamers play FIFA 19, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gamers play FIFA 19, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Gamers play FIFA 19, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
5 / 17
People play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
People play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
6 / 17
Gamers cheer as they catch gifts, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gamers cheer as they catch gifts, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Gamers cheer as they catch gifts, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
7 / 17
The crowd watches as gamers play Pro Evolution Soccer, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The crowd watches as gamers play Pro Evolution Soccer, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
The crowd watches as gamers play Pro Evolution Soccer, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 17
People attend the computer games fair Gamescom, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People attend the computer games fair Gamescom, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
People attend the computer games fair Gamescom, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
9 / 17
People take pictures of plastic machine guns, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People take pictures of plastic machine guns, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
People take pictures of plastic machine guns, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
10 / 17
People play retro games on a Commodore 64, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People play retro games on a Commodore 64, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
People play retro games on a Commodore 64, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 17
People play Nintendo Switch, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People play Nintendo Switch, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
People play Nintendo Switch, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
12 / 17
Plastic figures are seen at the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Plastic figures are seen at the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Plastic figures are seen at the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 17
My Child Lebensborn game stand is pictured, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

My Child Lebensborn game stand is pictured, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
My Child Lebensborn game stand is pictured, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 17
Gamers play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gamers play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Gamers play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 17
Gamers play Battlefield V, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gamers play Battlefield V, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Gamers play Battlefield V, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 17
A huge figure depicting a StarCraft game character, Tychus Findlay, is pictured during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A huge figure depicting a StarCraft game character, Tychus Findlay, is pictured during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
A huge figure depicting a StarCraft game character, Tychus Findlay, is pictured during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Aug 21 2018
Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

The world's 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018, according to Forbes.

Aug 17 2018
Mourning Aretha Franklin

Mourning Aretha Franklin

Fans of Aretha Franklin come together in cities across the U.S. to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

Aug 16 2018
Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning Queen of Soul, dies at age 76.

Aug 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children

After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children

Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a struggle in a cramped flat with little help from the state.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth

Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth

Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.

Historic floods in Kerala

Historic floods in Kerala

Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and landslides.

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV Video Music Awards

Highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast