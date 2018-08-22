Inside Gamescom
Cosplayers are seen during the media day of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People play Atari arcade game "Pong" at the computer games fair August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers plays a virtual reality game, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers play during the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers play FIFA 19, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers cheer as they catch gifts, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The crowd watches as gamers play Pro Evolution Soccer, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People attend the computer games fair Gamescom, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People take pictures of plastic machine guns, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People play retro games on a Commodore 64, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People play Nintendo Switch, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Plastic figures are seen at the computer games fair, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
My Child Lebensborn game stand is pictured, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers play during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers play Battlefield V, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A huge figure depicting a StarCraft game character, Tychus Findlay, is pictured during the media day, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
