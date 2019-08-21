Inside Gamescom
A cosplayer stands during the media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom, which showcases the latest trends of the computer gaming scene in Cologne, Germany, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer plays Gravity in a chair hung on the wall during media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A blind-folded gamer collects as many as possible foam cubicles as he hangs from the ceiling at the first day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom, which showcases the latest trends of the computer gaming scene in Cologne, Germany, August...more
A gamer plays a cloud-based coputer game of Microsoft's Project X Cloud during Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer wears carnival outfit as the gates are opened for the first public day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer plays Pac-Man, first released in 1980 on a historic Commodore 64 computer in the hall for retro games of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A vendor stands amid plush toys representing various characters from computer games during the media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer plays on a Playstation VR with virtual reality goggles and two controllers that look like regular bulbs during the first day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man gets his picture taken from a roof camera as he lies on a bed of money of the Netflix series Money Heist in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer grabs for a virtual book from an empty shelf as he wears augmented reality goggles during the media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer plays a car racing game during media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cosplayer in the costume of Mario stands in front of Gamesbot, the official figure of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Variations of the Nintendo 64 controller are displayed during the media day of Gamescom in Cologne, Germany August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A gamer plays the car racing game Forza Motorsport 7 during media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Cosplayers line up during media day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 20. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers play on stage at Microsoft's Xbox booth during the first day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A boy plays Nintendo's "Virtual Boy", the first console capable of displaying 3D graphics and first released in 1995, in the hall for retro games of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gamers play during Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cosplayer dressed as an U.S. marine wears a helmet that reads "We Do Bad Things to people" during the first day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The letters "AFK", the abbreviation for "Away From Keyboard" appear on the bluetooth-based glasses of a gamer during a life show for a computer games on the first day of Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21....more
Next Slideshows
Tourists retrace slave route from Africa
This month's anniversary of the first Africans to arrive in Virginia has caused a rush of interest in ancestral tourism, with people from the United States, the...
Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship
Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to...
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...
MORE IN PICTURES
'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches
Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Thousands of jeering Hong Kong residents held a raucous anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.
Postcards from Greenland
President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship
Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Lampedusa disembarked on the Italian island on Tuesday night.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.
Tourists retrace slave route from Africa
This month's anniversary of the first Africans to arrive in Virginia has caused a rush of interest in ancestral tourism, with people from the United States, the Caribbean and Europe seeking out their roots in West Africa.
Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship
Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.