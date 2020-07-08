Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2020 | 3:14pm EDT

Inside hard-hit Houston as coronavirus cases surge

A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Close
1 / 15
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Close
2 / 15
Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
3 / 15
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
4 / 15
Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, Texas, June 22. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, Texas, June 22.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, Texas, June 22.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
5 / 15
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher, June 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher, June 28.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher, June 28.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Close
6 / 15
A man sleeps in his car as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man sleeps in his car as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A man sleeps in his car as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
7 / 15
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of coronavirus spike in Houston, July 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of coronavirus spike in Houston, July 8.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of coronavirus spike in Houston, July 8.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
8 / 15
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
9 / 15
People wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
10 / 15
Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, June 22. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, June 22.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, June 22.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
11 / 15
A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
12 / 15
A passenger looks on as a medical worker administers a test for coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A passenger looks on as a medical worker administers a test for coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A passenger looks on as a medical worker administers a test for coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
13 / 15
A nurse wheels away a man who arrived at Houston Methodist Hospital, June 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A nurse wheels away a man who arrived at Houston Methodist Hospital, June 28.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A nurse wheels away a man who arrived at Houston Methodist Hospital, June 28.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
14 / 15
Medical workers look into a room of a patient who has died from the coronavirus at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Medical workers look into a room of a patient who has died from the coronavirus at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers look into a room of a patient who has died from the coronavirus at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 29.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Next Slideshows

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

11:05am EDT
First haircut since lockdown: Before and after

First haircut since lockdown: Before and after

Londoners pose before and after their first haircut since the coronavirus lockdown.

10:28am EDT
Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu.

9:38am EDT
Memories from the running of the bulls

Memories from the running of the bulls

Scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls before and after the Spanish city of Pamplona called off the festivities for the first time in four decades.

Jul 07 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

First haircut since lockdown: Before and after

First haircut since lockdown: Before and after

Londoners pose before and after their first haircut since the coronavirus lockdown.

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu.

Memories from the running of the bulls

Memories from the running of the bulls

Scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls before and after the Spanish city of Pamplona called off the festivities for the first time in four decades.

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown

A group of opposition supporters stormed the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade in a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to safely reopen after lockdowns, public and private spaces are changing, in some cases dramatically. Here are a few examples of our world reconfigured to allow for social distancing.

New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks

New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks

The crack of fireworks mixed with gunfire over the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City with 64 people reported injured or killed.

America reckons with Confederate legacy

America reckons with Confederate legacy

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast