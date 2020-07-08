Inside hard-hit Houston as coronavirus cases surge
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, Texas, June 22. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher, June 28. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man sleeps in his car as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of coronavirus spike in Houston, July 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Storm clouds gather over a coronavirus testing site, which was closed due to inclement weather, in Houston, June 22. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A passenger looks on as a medical worker administers a test for coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A nurse wheels away a man who arrived at Houston Methodist Hospital, June 28. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical workers look into a room of a patient who has died from the coronavirus at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
