Inside Hong Kong's Legislative Council after protesters storm in
A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2019. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of...more
A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building. Debris including umbrellas, hard hats and water bottles were the few signs left of the mayhem that had engulfed parts of the Chinese-ruled city overnight after protesters stormed and...more
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A policeman stands in front of graffiti on the walls of the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Smashed touchscreen monitors are seen inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view of a security room is seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Broken glass and graffiti are seen at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti left by anti-extradition bill protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester sits next to a barricade after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Graffiti left by anti-extradition bill protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers display objects used during a demonstration, in which protesters stormed the Legislative Council building, outside the Legislative complex. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Policemen stand in front of graffiti on the walls of the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1
Defending champions United States reached the Women's World Cup final for the fifth time after an incident-packed 2-1 win over England, who missed a late...
Chile's solar eclipse
People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in Coquimbo in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the...
MORE IN PICTURES
New cadets welcomed to West Point
U.S. Army cadets report during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in New York.
Dramatic military parades around the world
As Washington, D.C., prepares to celebrate July Fourth with a military "Salute to America" that will feature military bands, a parade and flyovers from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force One, here's a look at other countries that hold military marches.
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1
Defending champions United States reached the Women's World Cup final for the fifth time after an incident-packed 2-1 win over England, who missed a late penalty.
Chile's solar eclipse
People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in Coquimbo in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in front of the earth.
Chanel's library couture in Paris
Buttoned-up looks fit for a studious afternoon in the library filled Chanel s haute couture runway show as models paraded around an enormous bookcase in designer Virginie Viard s second, closely watched solo outing for the French brand.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul
Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence Ministry compound in Kabul on Monday.