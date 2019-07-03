Inside Hong Kong's Legislative Council after protesters storm in

A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2019. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of...more

A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2019. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who had stormed the legislature in chaotic scenes to protest against an extradition bill in a direct challenge to Beijing. The former British colony's government offices, where protesters smashed computers and spray-painted "anti-extradition" and slurs against the police and government on chamber walls, were closed. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

