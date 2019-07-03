Edition:
Wed Jul 3, 2019

Inside Hong Kong's Legislative Council after protesters storm in

A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2019. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who had stormed the legislature in chaotic scenes to protest against an extradition bill in a direct challenge to Beijing. The former British colony's government offices, where protesters smashed computers and spray-painted "anti-extradition" and slurs against the police and government on chamber walls, were closed. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2019. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building. Debris including umbrellas, hard hats and water bottles were the few signs left of the mayhem that had engulfed parts of the Chinese-ruled city overnight after protesters stormed and ransacked the legislature on the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building. Debris including umbrellas, hard hats and water bottles were the few signs left of the mayhem that had engulfed parts of the Chinese-ruled city overnight after protesters stormed and ransacked the legislature on the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A policeman stands in front of graffiti on the walls of the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A policeman stands in front of graffiti on the walls of the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Smashed touchscreen monitors are seen inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Smashed touchscreen monitors are seen inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Damage inside the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view of a security room is seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A view of a security room is seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Broken glass and graffiti are seen at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Broken glass and graffiti are seen at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti left by anti-extradition bill protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Graffiti left by anti-extradition bill protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester sits next to a barricade after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester sits next to a barricade after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Graffiti left by anti-extradition bill protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Graffiti left by anti-extradition bill protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers display objects used during a demonstration, in which protesters stormed the Legislative Council building, outside the Legislative complex. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police officers display objects used during a demonstration, in which protesters stormed the Legislative Council building, outside the Legislative complex. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Policemen stand in front of graffiti on the walls of the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Policemen stand in front of graffiti on the walls of the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
