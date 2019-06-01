Inside Huawei
An engineer stands under a base station antenna of 5G in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An engineer works at Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system for 5G and other base station antennas at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees are seen after a workday at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Newly recruited fresh graduates pose for a photo at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee rests next to rhinoceros sculptures during lunch break at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees walk past a research and development building with lights on at 22:04 in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee works on the production line of Huawei P30 smartphone at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Base station antennas are seen on the top of a research and development building at a 5G testing park in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee is pictured on the production line of Huawei P30 smartphone at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hi1710 BMC management chip is seen on a Kunpeng 920 chipset designed by Huawei's Hisilicon subsidiary is on display at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A newly recruited fresh graduate takes a selfie at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Visitors take videos in an electric train at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee stands next to rhinoceros sculptures during lunch break at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee takes a nap in a shuttle bus on the way from Shenzhen to Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in the morning, in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Some Huawei employees wait to cross a road on the way to work to the headquarters area in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee enters into a research and development building at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen. The banner reads "Dare to be the first, work hard to create the future". REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee uses a laptop in a library at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Messages are seen on a guestbook in a library at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees holding mobile phones wait in a line to buy lunch in a restaurant at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees gets lunch in a restaurant at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees eat lunch in a restaurant at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Coffee cups with message "The lighthouse is waiting for the evening boat, or Wanzhou in Chinese, to return" are placed at a restaurant at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese copies of Le Piege Americain, or The American Trap, are displayed for sale in a coffee bar at the Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man walks past a board showing Huawei University's motto in a training center at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Artificial intelligence engineer Xie Haijun exercises with dumbbells in a fitness room during lunch break at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employee Zhou Yizi exercises in a fitness room during the lunch break at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees carry an equipment past a sculpture at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Huawei logo is seen on a driver's shirt in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees take the free food after they worked overtime at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee learns to dance from an app as she waits for a taxi after work overtime at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece
Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern Greece, where they posed a risk to local marine...
Mass same-sex wedding in Taiwan
Couples hold a mass wedding banquet in Taipei after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.
Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington
The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old...
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2019.
Inside New Mexico migrant facilities
Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.
Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law
Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect.
On the frontlines of Tripoli
The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began over a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section at California's Disneyland Resort.
12 days of tornadoes
Images from the recent surge in tornado activity across the United States.