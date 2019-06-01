Edition:
Inside Huawei

An engineer stands under a base station antenna of 5G in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An engineer works at Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system for 5G and other base station antennas at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees are seen after a workday at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Newly recruited fresh graduates pose for a photo at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee rests next to rhinoceros sculptures during lunch break at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees walk past a research and development building with lights on at 22:04 in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee works on the production line of Huawei P30 smartphone at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Base station antennas are seen on the top of a research and development building at a 5G testing park in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee is pictured on the production line of Huawei P30 smartphone at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Hi1710 BMC management chip is seen on a Kunpeng 920 chipset designed by Huawei's Hisilicon subsidiary is on display at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A newly recruited fresh graduate takes a selfie at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Visitors take videos in an electric train at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee stands next to rhinoceros sculptures during lunch break at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee takes a nap in a shuttle bus on the way from Shenzhen to Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in the morning, in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Some Huawei employees wait to cross a road on the way to work to the headquarters area in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee enters into a research and development building at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen. The banner reads "Dare to be the first, work hard to create the future". REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee uses a laptop in a library at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Messages are seen on a guestbook in a library at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees holding mobile phones wait in a line to buy lunch in a restaurant at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees gets lunch in a restaurant at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees eat lunch in a restaurant at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Coffee cups with message "The lighthouse is waiting for the evening boat, or Wanzhou in Chinese, to return" are placed at a restaurant at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese copies of Le Piege Americain, or The American Trap, are displayed for sale in a coffee bar at the Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man walks past a board showing Huawei University's motto in a training center at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Artificial intelligence engineer Xie Haijun exercises with dumbbells in a fitness room during lunch break at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employee Zhou Yizi exercises in a fitness room during the lunch break at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees carry an equipment past a sculpture at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Huawei logo is seen on a driver's shirt in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Employees take the free food after they worked overtime at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee learns to dance from an app as she waits for a taxi after work overtime at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. REUTERS/Jason Lee

