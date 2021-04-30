Edition:
Inside India's COVID nightmare

A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from the coronavirus, inside an ambulance at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Relatives of a person who died from the coronavirus collect ashes at the spot where he was cremated, in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Flower garlands, fruits and a pair of sandals of a woman who died from the coronavirus, are placed by her relatives on the spot where she was cremated, in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Abhishek Bhardwaj stands after cremating his mother, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A woman is consoled after her mother died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Gayesh Ansari, looks at the body of his 8 months pregnant wife, Gulshan Ansari, as he lowers her body into a grave after she died from the coronaviru, at a graveyard in Mumbai, April 28. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Health workers carry wood to prepare a funeral pyre for a coronavirus victim during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man carrying wood walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A mass cremation of people, who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A mass cremation of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A man walks past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A health worker walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man carries wood to prepare funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People bring the body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus for cremation in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
