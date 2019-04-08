Edition:
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
1 / 20
An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
2 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
3 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
4 / 20
A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2011
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2011
5 / 20
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni

Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
6 / 20
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
7 / 20
Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
8 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
9 / 20
A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
10 / 20
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
11 / 20
Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai

Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2007
Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2007
12 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard attend Friday prayers in at the University of Tehran mosque, July 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard attend Friday prayers in at the University of Tehran mosque, July 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2010
Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2010
13 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2007
Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2007
14 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
15 / 20
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
16 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2006
Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2006
17 / 20
An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP

An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
18 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2007
Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2007
19 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard looks out of a window of a U.S. helicopter CH-53 Sea Stallion that crashed in Iran during the failed 1980 hostage rescue, at an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi (freedom) Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard looks out of a window of a U.S. helicopter CH-53 Sea Stallion that crashed in Iran during the failed 1980 hostage rescue, at an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi (freedom) Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
20 / 20
Migrants surrender at the border

Migrants surrender at the border

Migrants surrender at the border

Migrants surrender at the border

Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.

12:05pm EDT
Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry

Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry

Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.

8:40am EDT
Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards

Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

8:15am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

7:20am EDT

Migrants surrender at the border

Migrants surrender at the border

Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.

Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member.

Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry

Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry

Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.

Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards

Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Remembering Rwanda's genocide

Remembering Rwanda's genocide

Rwanda began a week of solemn ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 years ago.

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic.

Clashes as Greek police stop migrants from reaching border

Clashes as Greek police stop migrants from reaching border

Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward to northern Europe.

