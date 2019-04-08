Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard attend Friday prayers in at the University of Tehran mosque, July 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza...more
An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard looks out of a window of a U.S. helicopter CH-53 Sea Stallion that crashed in Iran during the failed 1980 hostage rescue, at an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi (freedom) Square in Tehran, April 2010. ...more
