Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A U.S. military image taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran on June 13, 2019 showing personnel that the Pentagon says are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy...more
Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at an aviation industry exhibition in Tehran, November 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An officer of the Revolutionary Guards, with Israeli flags drawn on his boots, during a graduation ceremony held for cadets at a military academy in Tehran, June 30. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard attend Friday prayers in at the University of Tehran mosque, July 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza...more
An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard looks out of a window of a U.S. helicopter CH-53 Sea Stallion that crashed in Iran during the failed 1980 hostage rescue, at an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi (freedom) Square in Tehran, April 2010. ...more
