Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base is seen in a satellite picture January 8, 2020. The United States did not have Patriot air defenses at the base, putting the onus on local commanders to protect their troops. "We'd got notification there could be an attack a few hours prior so had moved equipment," said U.S. Staff Sergeant Tommie Caldwell. She said that by 10 p.m. all the staff she manages were ready to take cover. "People took this very seriously," she said. Three and a half hours later the missiles started arriving. Several soldiers said they continued for two hours. Planet/Handout via REUTERS

