Pictures | Mon Jan 13, 2020 | 2:50pm EST

Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

U.S. soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. At the sprawling base in Iraq's western Anbar desert, U.S. Air Force and Army teams cleared piles of metal and concrete debris from the airfield and around bunkers using bulldozers and pickup trucks after Iran's first direct missile attack against U.S. forces. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
U.S. soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. At the sprawling base in Iraq's western Anbar desert, U.S. Air Force and Army teams cleared piles of metal and concrete debris from the airfield and around bunkers using bulldozers and pickup trucks after Iran's first direct missile attack against U.S. forces. REUTERS/John Davison
Blast walls of a sleeping quarters for U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. Iran fired at least 22 missiles at Ain al-Asad and another base near the northern Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil that also hosts U.S. forces, the Iraqi military has said. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Blast walls of a sleeping quarters for U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. Iran fired at least 22 missiles at Ain al-Asad and another base near the northern Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil that also hosts U.S. forces, the Iraqi military has said. REUTERS/John Davison
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. At one site, a cruise missile had left a large crater and incinerated living quarters made from shipping containers. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. At one site, a cruise missile had left a large crater and incinerated living quarters made from shipping containers. REUTERS/John Davison
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. One cruise missile had knocked down more than a dozen heavy concrete blast walls and incinerated shipping containers used as living space by U.S. soldiers. Another had destroyed two hangars that normally house Blackhawk helicopters, blasting through offices nearby and causing a fuel fire that lasted hours, U.S. soldiers said. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. One cruise missile had knocked down more than a dozen heavy concrete blast walls and incinerated shipping containers used as living space by U.S. soldiers. Another had destroyed two hangars that normally house Blackhawk helicopters, blasting through offices nearby and causing a fuel fire that lasted hours, U.S. soldiers said. REUTERS/John Davison
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base is seen in a satellite picture January 8, 2020. The United States did not have Patriot air defenses at the base, putting the onus on local commanders to protect their troops. "We'd got notification there could be an attack a few hours prior so had moved equipment," said U.S. Staff Sergeant Tommie Caldwell. She said that by 10 p.m. all the staff she manages were ready to take cover. "People took this very seriously," she said. Three and a half hours later the missiles started arriving. Several soldiers said they continued for two hours. Planet/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base is seen in a satellite picture January 8, 2020. The United States did not have Patriot air defenses at the base, putting the onus on local commanders to protect their troops. "We'd got notification there could be an attack a few hours prior so had moved equipment," said U.S. Staff Sergeant Tommie Caldwell. She said that by 10 p.m. all the staff she manages were ready to take cover. "People took this very seriously," she said. Three and a half hours later the missiles started arriving. Several soldiers said they continued for two hours. Planet/Handout via REUTERS
Debris and rubble at the site of a missile hit, January 13, 2020. Shipping containers were smashed and charred along with contents including bicycles, chairs and other furniture. Several soldiers said one of their number had come very close to being blown up inside a shelter behind the blast walls. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris and rubble at the site of a missile hit, January 13, 2020. Shipping containers were smashed and charred along with contents including bicycles, chairs and other furniture. Several soldiers said one of their number had come very close to being blown up inside a shelter behind the blast walls. REUTERS/John Davison
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
Debris are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base, January 8, 2020. One missile landed on the tarmac of a parking and servicing area for Blackhawk helicopters helping to ferry equipment in the fight against Islamic State insurgents. The helicopters had been moved but it destroyed two light hangars and badly damaged portacabins nearby. Planet/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base, January 8, 2020. One missile landed on the tarmac of a parking and servicing area for Blackhawk helicopters helping to ferry equipment in the fight against Islamic State insurgents. The helicopters had been moved but it destroyed two light hangars and badly damaged portacabins nearby. Planet/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base is seen in a satellite picture, January 8, 2020. Planet/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base is seen in a satellite picture, January 8, 2020. Planet/Handout via REUTERS
Military vehicles of U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Military vehicles of U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison
