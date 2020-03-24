Inside Italy, coronavirus pandemic's new epicenter

Red Cross worker Giorgio Vacirca, 43, looks out of van to spot homeless people in Rome, March 17. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to...more

Red Cross worker Giorgio Vacirca, 43, looks out of van to spot homeless people in Rome, March 17. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Close