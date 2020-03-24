Inside Italy, coronavirus pandemic's new epicenter
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, March 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo...more
An employee checks the temperature of a man at the entrance of a supermarket in Milan, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A patient is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus in Bergamo, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Workers place a coffin in the ground at a cemetery in Milan, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Medical staff in protective suits treat coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit at the Cremona hospital in northern Italy, March 5, 2020. LA7 PIAZZAPULITA/Reuters TV via REUTERS
A patient suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit looks on as she treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The Arch of Constantine is seen in Rome as Italians stay home as part of the lockdown, March 22. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
People line up in the rain outside a supermarket in Catania, March 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Red Cross worker Giorgio Vacirca, 43, looks out of van to spot homeless people in Rome, March 17. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to...more
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The motorway A4 is seen empty near Milan, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The Grand Canal is empty in Venice, March 22. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Relatives of a person who died from coronavirus arrive at a cemetery in Bergamo, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker treats patients suffering from coronavirus at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker treating patients suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker monitors a coronavirus patient being transferred in an ambulance from the intensive care unit of the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital, which has been assigned as a coronavirus treatment hospital in Rome, March 16. ...more
A banner reading '"Civil hospital workers: stay strong, guys!'" hangs on the monument in front of the entrance of the Venetian hospital, March 22. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Medical workers in protective suits push an isolation stretcher in front of the Columbus Clinic, where patients suffering from coronavirus were moved from Spallanzani Hospital, in Rome, March 16. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A woman wearing a protective mask waits to donate blood after appeals from hospitals and the Italian government for blood donations to help treat coronavirus patients, at an Italian Red Cross center in Rome, March 17. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Photos of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker and a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A worker sanitises St. Mark's square in Venice, March 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
