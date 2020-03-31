Inside Italy, country hardest hit by coronavirus
Coffins of two victims of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is seen at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A view of the Sicilian port city of Catania from a Guardia di Finanza (finance police) helicopter as officers patrol citizens as Italy tightens measures in Catania, Italy March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo paints her father Marzio's toenails as her mother Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A man reaches to a basket, that was hung up so people can donate or take for free food, in Naples, Italy March 30, 2020. The sign reads: "Who can puts in, who can't takes". REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A local priest blesses coffins that have been piling up in a church due to a high number of deaths, before they are taken away by military trucks, in Seriate, Italy March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Funeral service workers bury a coffin of a victim of coronavirus during a ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Relatives attend the funeral of a woman who died from coronavirus in Seriate, Italy March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit is seen in front of a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker in a protective suit is seen at the San Filippo Neri hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, March 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo...more
An employee checks the temperature of a man at the entrance of a supermarket in Milan, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A patient is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus in Bergamo, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Workers place a coffin in the ground at a cemetery in Milan, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit looks on as she treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The Arch of Constantine is seen in Rome as Italians stay home as part of the lockdown, March 22. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
People line up in the rain outside a supermarket in Catania, March 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Red Cross worker Giorgio Vacirca, 43, looks out of van to spot homeless people in Rome, March 17. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to...more
The Grand Canal is empty in Venice, March 22. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Relatives of a person who died from coronavirus arrive at a cemetery in Bergamo, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker treats patients suffering from coronavirus at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker treating patients suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker monitors a coronavirus patient being transferred in an ambulance from the intensive care unit of the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital, which has been assigned as a coronavirus treatment hospital in Rome, March 16. ...more
Medical workers in protective suits push an isolation stretcher in front of the Columbus Clinic, where patients suffering from coronavirus were moved from Spallanzani Hospital, in Rome, March 16. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A woman wearing a protective mask waits to donate blood after appeals from hospitals and the Italian government for blood donations to help treat coronavirus patients, at an Italian Red Cross center in Rome, March 17. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Photos of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker and a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A worker sanitises St. Mark's square in Venice, March 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States with over 37,000 cases.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the...
Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown by restarting some metro services and reopening...
MORE IN PICTURES
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States with over 37,000 cases.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.
Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown by restarting some metro services and reopening borders, allowing some semblance of normality to return and families to reunite.
Love in the time of coronavirus
Couples find romance amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases
President Donald Trump extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April as the U.S. death toll topped 2,460 from coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 141,000 cases, the most of any country in the world.
Chaos in India during coronavirus lockdown
India's coronavirus shutdown has triggered a humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of migrant laborers seeking to head to their homes in the countryside after losing their jobs.