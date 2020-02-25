Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Gino Verani, 87, sits a table in a piazza in San Fiorano, Italy, February 21, 2020. The town of 50,000 people is under quarantine as Italy tries to contain Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus that flared up in the regions of Lombardy and...more
Gino Verani sits at home in San Fiorano, February 22. "We told my grandpa 100 times that the bar is not open because of the Spanish flu, to make him understand," primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo told Reuters, referring to the deadly disease that...more
An empty street at night in San Fiorano, February 22. San Fiorano is some 44 miles (70 km) from Italy's financial capital Milan, and has effectively been closed off from the outside world along with nine neighboring towns that were the epicenter of...more
Empty shelves are seen inside a shop in San Fiorano, February 22. Police blocks were put at the entrance to the town and anyone who tries to escape the blockade faces up to three months in prison or a fine of up to 206 euros ($223). Marzio...more
Chiara Zuddas, 31, and her 2-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo sit on their sofa in San Fiorano, February 23. Toniolo lives with his grandparents, who are both in their 80s, his wife Chiara Zuddas and their two-year-old daughter. "We can take walks,...more
Chiara Zuddas writes "Day three" on a calendar, marking the third day of lockdown in San Fiorano, February 23. Zuddas is a primary school teacher too and she has created a WhatsApp group to keep in touch with her students. "Even if they are very...more
Residents of San Fiorano gather in a park, February 23. Shops are shut, the bar is closed and people speak to each other from a safe distance. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo holds a thermometer at home in San Fiorano, February 23. The family regularly tests their temperature with a thermometer to make sure none of them are falling ill, and they are counting down the days to when the two-week quarantine...more
Chiara Zuddas and her 2-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo watch the sunset in an empty park in San Fiorano, February 23. "We know that we may be infected and that we may already have contracted the coronavirus," said Toniolo, adding that they were...more
Codogno hospital is seen at night in Codogno, Italy, February 22. "Let's hope everything will be fine. I have friends who have contracted the coronavirus these days, but they already feel better," Toniolo said. "They told me not to worry." Marzio...more
Husband and wife Gino Verani, 87, and Ines Prandini, 85, eat and drink at home in San Fiorano, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An empty playground in San Fiorano, February 21. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A sign in Italian reads "Oratory closed until a new order" on the gates of a Church in San Fiorano, February 22. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Three boys wearing protective face masks sit outside a closed public building in San Fiorano, February 21. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, looks outside a window in San Fiorano, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo, 2, sits on a sofa at home in San Fiorano, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An empty pathway in San Fiorano, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A closed bar is seen in San Fiorano, February 22. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Residents of San Fiorano play basketball, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An empty street in San Fiorano, February 22. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Massimo Toniolo, 61, rides a bike with his granddaughter, 2-year-old Bianca, in San Fiorano, February 22. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, watches the news on television at home in San Fiorano, February 21. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo hides behind a tree as she plays with her mother, Chiara Zuddas, in an empty park in San Fiorano, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
The sunset is seen through a car window behind an empty road in San Fiorano, February 21. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An ambulance drives down a street a night in San Fiorano, February 21. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
