Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Chiara Zuddas writes "Day three" on a calendar, marking the third day of lockdown in San Fiorano, February 23. Zuddas is a primary school teacher too and she has created a WhatsApp group to keep in touch with her students. "Even if they are very young, I understood that they needed to hear from us and we needed to hear from them. I didn't do this to carry on with the school program, but to maintain human contact," she said. "Next Wednesday, I am going to do an English exam via WhatsApp," she added. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

