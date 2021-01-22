Edition:
Inside Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office

A general view shows the Oval Office as decorated for newly inaugurated President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, January 21, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A general view shows the Oval Office.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A bust of Mexican American labor leader Cesar Chavez joins family photos behind the Resolute Desk.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission shares space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A picture of President Joe Biden greeting Pope Francis joins family photos.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Busts of civil rights leader Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln decorate the Oval Office.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature of President Joe Biden are seen on display.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
President Joe Biden rests his hands on the Resolute Desk before signing multiple executive orders.&nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A bust of President Abraham Lincoln and the painting "The Avenue in the Rain" by impressionist Childe Hassam, from the White House’s permanent art collection. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A portrait of Benjamin Franklin hangs above a bust of President Harry Truman. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A general view shows the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A bust of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt sits on a shelf with The Works of Theodore Roosevelt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A bust of President Harry Truman, a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a lunar sample from the moon share space in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
The presidential seal decorates a doorknob in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A bust of former President Harry Truman sits in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A bust of Mexican American labor leader Cesar Chavez joins family photos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A general view shows the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
President Joe Biden signs executive orders at the Resolute Desk. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A general view shows the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
