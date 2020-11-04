Edition:
Inside key election races across the U.S.

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly hugs his family at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly hugs his family at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly hugs his family at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Senator Lindsey Graham gives a thumbs-up as he takes a group picture at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Senator Lindsey Graham gives a thumbs-up as he takes a group picture at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Senator Lindsey Graham gives a thumbs-up as he takes a group picture at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Randall Hill
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to supporters on stage at her election night headquarters at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to supporters on stage at her election night headquarters at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to supporters on stage at her election night headquarters at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush hugs her sister Keli Bush and father Errol Bush on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush hugs her sister Keli Bush and father Errol Bush on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis,  Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush hugs her sister Keli Bush and father Errol Bush on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis,  Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush reacts on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush reacts on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush reacts on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), accompanied by his wife and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), accompanied by his wife and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), accompanied by his wife and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean

Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath, carrying her child, along with her husband Erik Henderson, waves to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean

Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath, carrying her child, along with her husband Erik Henderson, waves to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath, carrying her child, along with her husband Erik Henderson, waves to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar speaks at the DFL election night watch party in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar speaks at the DFL election night watch party in St. Paul, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar speaks at the DFL election night watch party in St. Paul, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Eric Miller
Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis addresses attendees at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis addresses attendees at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis addresses attendees at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis embraces a supporter after a speech at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis embraces a supporter after a speech at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis embraces a supporter after a speech at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler reacts after she enters the runoff against Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler reacts after she enters the runoff against Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler reacts after she enters the runoff against Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Pool via REUTERS

Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Pool via REUTERS
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives his victory speech next to wife Kristin Cooper following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives his victory speech next to wife Kristin Cooper following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives his victory speech next to wife Kristin Cooper following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein gives his victory speech following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein gives his victory speech following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein gives his victory speech following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Crowds gather outside White House on election night

Crowds gather outside White House on election night

Crowds gather outside White House on election night

Crowds gather outside White House on election night

People meet at Black Lives Matter Plaza and in parks surrounding the White House after polls close.

World reacts to U.S. election

World reacts to U.S. election

People around the world react to the results of the U.S. presidential election.

Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by...

Biden's election night rally

Biden's election night rally

Supporters of Joe Biden gather at his election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware.

