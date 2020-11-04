Inside key election races across the U.S.
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly hugs his family at an election watch party in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Senator Lindsey Graham gives a thumbs-up as he takes a group picture at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party during Election Day in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to supporters on stage at her election night headquarters at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush hugs her sister Keli Bush and father Errol Bush on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush reacts on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), accompanied by his wife and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath, carrying her child, along with her husband Erik Henderson, waves to supporters at Georgetown Regional Airport in Georgetown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jeff Dean
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar speaks at the DFL election night watch party in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis addresses attendees at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district, Nicole Malliotakis embraces a supporter after a speech at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters election night watch party on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler reacts after she enters the runoff against Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Pool via REUTERS
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives his victory speech next to wife Kristin Cooper following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein gives his victory speech following his successful reelection bid in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
