Pictures | Mon Sep 23, 2019 | 5:50pm EDT

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison, which will be closed soon to be used as a public park, during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate sits with his loved ones inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate is pictured inside his cell at Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A police officer stands guard inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate poses for a picture inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate hugs his loved ones inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate is reflected in a piece of mirror inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate is seen playing guitar inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Police officers stand guard inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A police officer stands guard inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate carries a plastic crate inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate is pictured inside his cell at Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
An inmate is seen with his loved one inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Inmates are pictured inside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
