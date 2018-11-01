Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2018 | 11:35am EDT

Inside NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War

Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NATO has launched its largest exercises since the Cold War in Norway, whose non-NATO Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland have drawn closer to the alliance since being spooked by Russia's role in the turmoil in Ukraine. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NATO has launched its largest exercises since the Cold War in Norway, whose non-NATO Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland have drawn closer to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NATO has launched its largest exercises since the Cold War in Norway, whose non-NATO Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland have drawn closer to the alliance since being spooked by Russia's role in the turmoil in Ukraine. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
1 / 23
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Some 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries will take part in the exercise. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Some 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries will take part in the exercise. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Some 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries will take part in the exercise. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 23
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed during Exercise Trident Juncture, hike to a cold-weather training site in Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins/via REUTERS

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed during Exercise Trident Juncture, hike to a cold-weather training site in Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed during Exercise Trident Juncture, hike to a cold-weather training site in Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 23
Royal Norwegian Navy Skjold-class Corvettes HNOMS Storm and HNMOS Skudd ride alongside the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during flight operations supporting Exercise Trident off the coast of Vestfjordern, Norway. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/via REUTERS

Royal Norwegian Navy Skjold-class Corvettes HNOMS Storm and HNMOS Skudd ride alongside the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during flight operations supporting Exercise Trident off the coast of Vestfjordern, Norway. U.S. Navy/Mass...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Royal Norwegian Navy Skjold-class Corvettes HNOMS Storm and HNMOS Skudd ride alongside the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during flight operations supporting Exercise Trident off the coast of Vestfjordern, Norway. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 23
German soldiers from 2 Company Multinational Engineer Battalion of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, man an M3 Amphibious Rig while conducting river crossing training during Exercise Trident Juncture at Camp Roedsmoen in Rena, Norway. Sgt Marc-Andre Gaudreault/NATO JFC Brunssum Imagery/via REUTERS

German soldiers from 2 Company Multinational Engineer Battalion of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, man an M3 Amphibious Rig while conducting river crossing training during Exercise Trident Juncture at Camp Roedsmoen in Rena, Norway....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
German soldiers from 2 Company Multinational Engineer Battalion of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, man an M3 Amphibious Rig while conducting river crossing training during Exercise Trident Juncture at Camp Roedsmoen in Rena, Norway. Sgt Marc-Andre Gaudreault/NATO JFC Brunssum Imagery/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 23
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in support of Exercise Trident Juncture in the Norwegian Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adelola Tinubu/via REUTERS

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in support of Exercise Trident Juncture in the Norwegian Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adelola Tinubu/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in support of Exercise Trident Juncture in the Norwegian Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adelola Tinubu/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 23
British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, take part in Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS

British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, take part in Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, take part in Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 23
Military aircraft make a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, above Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Military aircraft make a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, above Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Military aircraft make a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, above Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
8 / 23
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO s Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO s Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO s Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 23
A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft makes a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, seen from Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft makes a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, seen from Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft makes a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, seen from Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
10 / 23
The U.S. Navy assault ship USS Iwo Jima docks with the U.S. Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Exercise Trident Juncture in Faxa Bay, Reykjavik, Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Averi Coppa/via REUTERS

The U.S. Navy assault ship USS Iwo Jima docks with the U.S. Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Exercise Trident Juncture in Faxa Bay, Reykjavik, Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Averi Coppa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
The U.S. Navy assault ship USS Iwo Jima docks with the U.S. Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Exercise Trident Juncture in Faxa Bay, Reykjavik, Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Averi Coppa/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 23
Landing craft and a helicopter are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Landing craft and a helicopter are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Landing craft and a helicopter are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
12 / 23
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 23
A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and warships are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and warships are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and warships are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
14 / 23
The Royal Swedish Navy corvette HSwMS Karlstad arrives for a port visit prior to participation in Exercise Trident Juncture in Trondheim, Norway. CDR Denver Applehans/NATO Maritime Command Public Affairs/via REUTERS

The Royal Swedish Navy corvette HSwMS Karlstad arrives for a port visit prior to participation in Exercise Trident Juncture in Trondheim, Norway. CDR Denver Applehans/NATO Maritime Command Public Affairs/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
The Royal Swedish Navy corvette HSwMS Karlstad arrives for a port visit prior to participation in Exercise Trident Juncture in Trondheim, Norway. CDR Denver Applehans/NATO Maritime Command Public Affairs/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 23
A rainbow appears behind a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS

A rainbow appears behind a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
A rainbow appears behind a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 23
Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornets from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taxi towards the runway for a flight during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS

Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornets from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taxi towards the runway for a flight during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornets from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taxi towards the runway for a flight during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 23
German troops of 9. Panzerlehrbrigade and British Army troops of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, form up after crossing a river during Exercise Trident. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS

German troops of 9. Panzerlehrbrigade and British Army troops of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, form up after crossing a river during Exercise Trident. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
German troops of 9. Panzerlehrbrigade and British Army troops of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, form up after crossing a river during Exercise Trident. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 23
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg handles a firearm during his visit to the alliance's Exercise Trident Juncture, in Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg handles a firearm during his visit to the alliance's Exercise Trident Juncture, in Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg handles a firearm during his visit to the alliance's Exercise Trident Juncture, in Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
19 / 23
Irish troops arrive to Hoek van Holland to travel by land to Norway, as part of the NATO's military excercise, in Hoek van Holland, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Irish troops arrive to Hoek van Holland to travel by land to Norway, as part of the NATO's military excercise, in Hoek van Holland, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Irish troops arrive to Hoek van Holland to travel by land to Norway, as part of the NATO's military excercise, in Hoek van Holland, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
20 / 23
British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, cross a river during Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS

British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, cross a river during Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, cross a river during Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 23
A Norwegian soldier stands guard as German military equipment is unloaded at Fredrikstad, Norway. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

A Norwegian soldier stands guard as German military equipment is unloaded at Fredrikstad, Norway. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A Norwegian soldier stands guard as German military equipment is unloaded at Fredrikstad, Norway. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
Close
22 / 23
Warships are seen in action during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, in the waters off Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Warships are seen in action during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, in the waters off Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Warships are seen in action during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, in the waters off Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.

7:30am EDT
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Oct 31 2018
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

Oct 31 2018
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...

Oct 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor

Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor

Scenes from the contentious gubernatorial race between Abrams, a former leader in the state House of Representatives, and her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Halloween night

Halloween night

Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

India opens world's tallest statue

India opens world's tallest statue

India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s Statue of Liberty.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.

Children of the caravan

Children of the caravan

An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast