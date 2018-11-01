Inside NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War
Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NATO has launched its largest exercises since the Cold War in Norway, whose non-NATO Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland have drawn closer to...more
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Some 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries will take part in the exercise. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S....more
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed during Exercise Trident Juncture, hike to a cold-weather training site in Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins/via REUTERS
Royal Norwegian Navy Skjold-class Corvettes HNOMS Storm and HNMOS Skudd ride alongside the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during flight operations supporting Exercise Trident off the coast of Vestfjordern, Norway. U.S. Navy/Mass...more
German soldiers from 2 Company Multinational Engineer Battalion of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, man an M3 Amphibious Rig while conducting river crossing training during Exercise Trident Juncture at Camp Roedsmoen in Rena, Norway....more
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in support of Exercise Trident Juncture in the Norwegian Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adelola Tinubu/via REUTERS
British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, take part in Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS
Military aircraft make a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, above Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO s Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft makes a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, seen from Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
The U.S. Navy assault ship USS Iwo Jima docks with the U.S. Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Exercise Trident Juncture in Faxa Bay, Reykjavik, Iceland. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Averi Coppa/via REUTERS
Landing craft and a helicopter are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and warships are seen during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
The Royal Swedish Navy corvette HSwMS Karlstad arrives for a port visit prior to participation in Exercise Trident Juncture in Trondheim, Norway. CDR Denver Applehans/NATO Maritime Command Public Affairs/via REUTERS
A rainbow appears behind a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS
Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornets from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taxi towards the runway for a flight during preparations for Exercise Trident Juncture in Bodo, Norway. Corporal Bryan Carter/4 Wing Imaging/Canadian Forces/via REUTERS
German troops of 9. Panzerlehrbrigade and British Army troops of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, form up after crossing a river during Exercise Trident. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg handles a firearm during his visit to the alliance's Exercise Trident Juncture, in Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Irish troops arrive to Hoek van Holland to travel by land to Norway, as part of the NATO's military excercise, in Hoek van Holland, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
British Army troops of the of the 4th Infantry Brigade, The Black Rats, cross a river during Exercise Trident Juncture near Rena, Norway. Bundeswehr/via REUTERS
A Norwegian soldier stands guard as German military equipment is unloaded at Fredrikstad, Norway. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
Warships are seen in action during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, in the waters off Trondheim, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
MORE IN PICTURES
Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor
Scenes from the contentious gubernatorial race between Abrams, a former leader in the state House of Representatives, and her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
Halloween night
Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
India opens world's tallest statue
India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s Statue of Liberty.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Indonesia searches for downed airliner
Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.