Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 29, 2020 | 2:11pm EDT

Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. The pandemic has killed over 4,500 people and infected more than 150,000 across India. While infection rates from the virus have begun to fall in many countries, in India they are still rising sharply, and epidemiologists warn peak is yet to come. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. The pandemic has killed over...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. The pandemic has killed over 4,500 people and infected more than 150,000 across India. While infection rates from the virus have begun to fall in many countries, in India they are still rising sharply, and epidemiologists warn peak is yet to come. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 17
A COVID-19 patient prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. Concerns are rising about how the country of 1.3 billion, with one of the world's most overburdened healthcare systems, will handle the surge with roughly 6,000 new infections being detected daily this week. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A COVID-19 patient prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. Concerns are rising about how the country of 1.3 billion, with one of the world's most overburdened healthcare systems, will handle the surge with...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A COVID-19 patient prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. Concerns are rising about how the country of 1.3 billion, with one of the world's most overburdened healthcare systems, will handle the surge with roughly 6,000 new infections being detected daily this week. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 17
Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. The hospital is currently the largest such private COVID-19 treatment site in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. The hospital is currently the largest such private COVID-19 treatment site in New Delhi, where some 200...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. The hospital is currently the largest such private COVID-19 treatment site in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 17
A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Until a few months ago the cries of babies would often fill this section of the hospital, which was meant for neonatal care. But with the number of cases surging, Max designated the entire building for COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Until a few months ago the cries of babies would often fill this section of the hospital,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Until a few months ago the cries of babies would often fill this section of the hospital, which was meant for neonatal care. But with the number of cases surging, Max designated the entire building for COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 17
A medical worker wearing PPE helps a COVID-19 patient inside a high-dependency unit ward at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. "We are getting more and more people daily both in numbers and in the severity of disease," said Arun Dewan, the director of the hospital's critical care section. "We're not seeing any end." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker wearing PPE helps a COVID-19 patient inside a high-dependency unit ward at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. "We are getting more and more people daily both in numbers and in the severity of disease," said Arun...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker wearing PPE helps a COVID-19 patient inside a high-dependency unit ward at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. "We are getting more and more people daily both in numbers and in the severity of disease," said Arun Dewan, the director of the hospital's critical care section. "We're not seeing any end." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 17
Medical workers wearing PPeE take care of a COVID-19 patient. While India is easing a more than two-month long nationwide lockdown that was aimed at reining in the spread of the disease, the battle against the virus rages within its strained hospital system. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers wearing PPeE take care of a COVID-19 patient. While India is easing a more than two-month long nationwide lockdown that was aimed at reining in the spread of the disease, the battle against the virus rages within its strained hospital...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical workers wearing PPeE take care of a COVID-19 patient. While India is easing a more than two-month long nationwide lockdown that was aimed at reining in the spread of the disease, the battle against the virus rages within its strained hospital system. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 17
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen inside the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen inside the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen inside the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 17
Medical workers gesture as they arrive for their shift to work at the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers gesture as they arrive for their shift to work at the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical workers gesture as they arrive for their shift to work at the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 17
A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 17
Medical workers look at the reports of a COVID-19 patient at the emergency ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers look at the reports of a COVID-19 patient at the emergency ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical workers look at the reports of a COVID-19 patient at the emergency ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 17
Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, in an ambulance for cremation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, in an ambulance for cremation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, in an ambulance for cremation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 17
A medical worker stands outside the emergency ward for COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker stands outside the emergency ward for COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker stands outside the emergency ward for COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 17
A medical worker wearing PPE takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker wearing PPE takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker wearing PPE takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 17
A medical worker writes the name of a colleague on his PPE as they get ready to enter the COVID-19 ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker writes the name of a colleague on his PPE as they get ready to enter the COVID-19 ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker writes the name of a colleague on his PPE as they get ready to enter the COVID-19 ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 17
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 17
A medical worker sits in an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker sits in an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker sits in an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 17
A medical worker waits to take swab tests for the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker waits to take swab tests for the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker waits to take swab tests for the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

Next Slideshows

Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

May 28 2020
Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

From refugee camps to lush backyard gardens, portraits of people at home while under lockdown around the world, and their views from inside looking out.

May 28 2020
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...

May 27 2020
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

May 26 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

A third night of arson, looting and vandalism gripped Minnesota's largest city as protesters vented rage over the death of an unarmed black man.

All dressed up, no prom to go to

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Prom plans have been dashed for many of the seniors of 2020, with lockdowns that may extend through the autumn.

Flyovers salute frontline workers

Flyovers salute frontline workers

Military flyovers around the world thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York City

A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York City

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Missouri nurse Meghan Lindsey, who worked for five weeks in a New York City ICU, this is the freest she has ever felt.

Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

From refugee camps to lush backyard gardens, portraits of people at home while under lockdown around the world, and their views from inside looking out.

The 50 states of coronavirus

The 50 states of coronavirus

Scenes from every state as the U.S. records a staggering 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast