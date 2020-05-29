Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. The pandemic has killed over...more
A COVID-19 patient prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. Concerns are rising about how the country of 1.3 billion, with one of the world's most overburdened healthcare systems, will handle the surge with...more
Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. The hospital is currently the largest such private COVID-19 treatment site in New Delhi, where some 200...more
A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Until a few months ago the cries of babies would often fill this section of the hospital,...more
A medical worker wearing PPE helps a COVID-19 patient inside a high-dependency unit ward at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. "We are getting more and more people daily both in numbers and in the severity of disease," said Arun...more
Medical workers wearing PPeE take care of a COVID-19 patient. While India is easing a more than two-month long nationwide lockdown that was aimed at reining in the spread of the disease, the battle against the virus rages within its strained hospital...more
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen inside the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medical workers gesture as they arrive for their shift to work at the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medical workers look at the reports of a COVID-19 patient at the emergency ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, in an ambulance for cremation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker stands outside the emergency ward for COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker wearing PPE takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker writes the name of a colleague on his PPE as they get ready to enter the COVID-19 ward. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity in the ICU. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker sits in an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker waits to take swab tests for the coronavirus at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
