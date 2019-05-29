Inside New Mexico migrant facilities
A migrant child disembarks from a U.S. Border Patrol bus at the processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. To alleviate overcrowding, U.S. Border Patrol has released migrants directly into local communities like Deming, New...more
Cots sit empty at an intake processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. Deming, a city of about 15,000 residents, is receiving 300 to 500 migrants a day, according to City Administrator Aaron Sera. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Migrant children stand at a shelter and processing center in Deming, New Mexico. The record influx of asylum seekers has overwhelmed border detention facilities and shelters, forcing U.S. immigration authorities to bus migrants to nearby cities and...more
Migrants line up outside a processing center and shelter housing migrants in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
EMT Tyler G. Massey tends to a migrant at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Migrants sit on a cot inside a shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
A map showing the location of the migrant shelter hangs on the wall inside the shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
A volunteer uses his phone to translate English to Portuguese to communicate with Brazilian asylum seekers at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Migrants sit inside a shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Children's drawings hang on the wall inside the shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
U.S. Border Patrol drops off migrants at an intake processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Fire Department Chief Raul Mercado (left) checks in migrants arriving at a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Migrants wait to be transported from the intake processing area to the shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Volunteer Aaron Prado moves cots at an intake processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Serne Gutierrez holds her son as she waits for a bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Migrants board a bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Jhonne Padres and his son Angel Padres, from El Salvador, wait for a Greyhound bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Jhonne Padres and his son Angel Padres, from El Salvador, wait for a Greyhound bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Jhonne Padres and his son Angel Padres, from El Salvador, wait to board a Greyhound bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Next Slideshows
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.
Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio
Tornadoes pulverized western Ohio early on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring scores of others and requiring emergency officials to send out snowplows to...
Memorial Day across America
Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.
Schoolgirls slashed at Japan bus stop
A knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Japan on Tuesday, killing one girl and an adult who may have been the father of one...
MORE IN PICTURES
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.
Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece
Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern Greece, where they posed a risk to local marine life, including a rare endangered species of Mediterranean seahorse.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio
Tornadoes pulverized western Ohio early on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring scores of others and requiring emergency officials to send out snowplows to clear debris from a major highway, officials and media reports said.
Memorial Day across America
Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.
Schoolgirls slashed at Japan bus stop
A knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Japan on Tuesday, killing one girl and an adult who may have been the father of one child, media reported.
Trump's state visit to Japan
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf, attends a sumo tournament, dines on a state banquet and meets the emperor on a four-day visit to Japan meant to showcase the strength of the Japan-U.S. relationship.
EU parliament elections
Despite wins for eurosceptics in countries including France, Poland and would-be ex-member Britain, the results of the European Union's parliament elections was taken as a vote of confidence by mainstream leaders after turnout surged and nationalists advanced only modestly.
Mass same-sex wedding in Taiwan
Couples hold a mass wedding banquet in Taipei after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.