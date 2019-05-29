Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

A migrant child disembarks from a U.S. Border Patrol bus at the processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. To alleviate overcrowding, U.S. Border Patrol has released migrants directly into local communities like Deming, New...more

A migrant child disembarks from a U.S. Border Patrol bus at the processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. To alleviate overcrowding, U.S. Border Patrol has released migrants directly into local communities like Deming, New Mexico. The city has declared a state of emergency to gain federal and state funds to cope with the influx. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

