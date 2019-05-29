Edition:
Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

A migrant child disembarks from a U.S. Border Patrol bus at the processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. To alleviate overcrowding, U.S. Border Patrol has released migrants directly into local communities like Deming, New Mexico. The city has declared a state of emergency to gain federal and state funds to cope with the influx. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Cots sit empty at an intake processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. Deming, a city of about 15,000 residents, is receiving 300 to 500 migrants a day, according to City Administrator Aaron Sera. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Migrant children stand at a shelter and processing center in Deming, New Mexico. The record influx of asylum seekers has overwhelmed border detention facilities and shelters, forcing U.S. immigration authorities to bus migrants to nearby cities and even fly them to California. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Migrants line up outside a processing center and shelter housing migrants in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

EMT Tyler G. Massey tends to a migrant at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Migrants sit on a cot inside a shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

A map showing the location of the migrant shelter hangs on the wall inside the shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

A volunteer uses his phone to translate English to Portuguese to communicate with Brazilian asylum seekers at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Migrants sit inside a shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Children's drawings hang on the wall inside the shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

U.S. Border Patrol drops off migrants at an intake processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Fire Department Chief Raul Mercado (left) checks in migrants arriving at a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Migrants wait to be transported from the intake processing area to the shelter at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Volunteer Aaron Prado moves cots at an intake processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Serne Gutierrez holds her son as she waits for a bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Migrants board a bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Jhonne Padres and his son Angel Padres, from El Salvador, wait for a Greyhound bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Jhonne Padres and his son Angel Padres, from El Salvador, wait for a Greyhound bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Jhonne Padres and his son Angel Padres, from El Salvador, wait to board a Greyhound bus outside the Mimbres Food Mart in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

