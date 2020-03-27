Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Health workers in protective gear peer from a tent which was constructed to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Improvised hospital rooms are seen at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, partially converted into a hospital for patients affected by COVID-19 in Manhattan, New York, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A patient is wheeled into the trauma center at the Elmhurst Hospital Center where testing and treatment is taking place in Queens, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) lift a patient that was identified to have COVID-19 into an ambulance while wearing protective gear, in New York City, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Scott LoBaido, 55, from Staten Island posts a large "Thank You" note dedicated to the health workers of the nearby Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Health care workers stand outside a tent erected to test people at the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
N95 masks are prepared to be shipped at the Afya Warehouse, a non-profit medical supply recovery organization, in Yonkers, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Liliana Engelbrecht
A hospital worker gets a container of free coffee from Starbucks employees in Manhattan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
FDNY Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) secure a patient that was identified to have COVID-19 into an ambulance while wearing protective gear, in New York City, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
People line up early in the morning to be tested for coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A person waits in line to be tested for coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital in Manhattan, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker walks past freezer trucks to store cadavers, part of a makeshift morgue behind a hospital in Manhattan, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man is loaded into an ambulance in Manhattan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ventilators at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse are shipped out for distribution in Brooklyn, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A nurse walks out of a hospital in Manhattan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Army personnel sit apart at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in Manhattan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A woman waits behind a sheet of protective plastic at the pharmacist's counter at a CVS Pharmacy in Manhattan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A CNC operator at Bednark produces medical face shields at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek packs groceries separated from the cashier by a plastic sheet in Brooklyn, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man walks alone through the nearly empty Oculus transportation hub at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Juliette rings a "closing bell" as NYSE-AMEX floor traders work in an off-site trading office they built when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed, in Brooklyn, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A deli is seen closed, due to the outbreak in Brooklyn, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Homeless and other needy people wait in a long line for a free meal outside The Bowery Mission on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman and children look out a window from an apartment in Greenwich Village in Manhattan, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man crosses a nearly empty 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
